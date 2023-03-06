After businesses, 50,000 at risk of bankruptcy, it is the turn of condominiums who could be called upon to pay unexpected sums, with the consequence that they could there are millions of houses foreclosed and then auctioned off. The credit transfer block, accrued with the 110% Superbonus, is producing devastating effects: “These days – explains Giuseppe Izzo, CEO of Uese Italia, one of the companies that assists companies with SOA requests – the certification allows construction companies to participate in public tenders – the intermediaries who had undertaken to advance the costs for the renovation are sending letters to the general contractors in which they invite them, without any additional charge, to dissolve any type of bond. imaginable”.

Letters that arrive after payments to the companies themselves have been interrupted since last November: “We haven’t received any money – says Nicolò Di Marco, technical manager of Diemme General Building – for four months now and, for this reason, we have been forced to stop the works. The unbelievable is thus happening, with construction sites at a standstill and families, who had been promised to carry out the renovation at no cost, totally disoriented. A chaos that, between now and the end of the year, could open up very disturbing scenarios “.

“The current situation puts the energy and seismic redevelopment of the Italian building heritage at serious risk – adds the architect Giulia Latessa, general manager of PV Services srl of Vicenza, technical partner of numerous Italian general contractors. Interrupted construction sites that risk never restarting more, together with projects presented and no longer feasible, they give us back a future vision of the urban fabric that is far worse than the one we should have, and wanted to, deliver to our children”.

Consequences that concern companies, but also those who have decided to intervene at no cost: “The intermediaries – explains Izzo again – supported companies economically up until November by having the credit transferred and, therefore, obtaining a margin equal to or greater at 10%. On the basis of this assumption, confirmed by agreements with general contractors, thousands of condominium resolutions have arrived which have given the go-ahead for the execution of the works without having to pay out, at least theoretically, one euro. dramatically questioned, so much so that several construction companies are turning to homeowners to obtain the money necessary to proceed with the completion of the work begun.A figure ranging from 25,000 to 30,000 euros which often cannot be honored by those without the guarantee of the transfer of credit, would never have given the go-ahead to renovate his property”.