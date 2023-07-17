Millions Under Flood Watch and Heat Warning as Extreme Weather Hits US

Massive Floods and Intense Heatwave Grip Parts of the United States

More than five million people in southern Connecticut and New York state are under flood watch, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. This warning comes on top of another issued by the NWS on Sunday that indicated around 40 million people in the northeast of the country are at risk of moderate to excessive rainfall.

However, extreme weather conditions are not limited to heavy rainfall. A scorching heatwave has engulfed the Southwest, putting approximately one-third of Americans under some form of heat watch or warning. Death Valley, the hottest place on Earth located in central California, is experiencing brutal temperatures, and Las Vegas also faced the possibility of hitting an all-time heat record on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the floods have already claimed lives. A flash flood occurred on a highway in southeastern Pennsylvania, leading to the death of at least four individuals, while three others, including a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, remain missing.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has warned that the state could break rainfall records and has urged residents to avoid unnecessary risks. The magnitude of the warnings is unprecedented, with more than five million people under a flash flood warning, including a significant portion of Manhattan.

Additionally, the severe weather has caused disruptions in transportation. Strong storms on Sunday resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations at New York City area airports. Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey alone saw at least 300 flights canceled, and JFK Airport in New York experienced another 160 cancellations. Flash flood warnings and tornado watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Connecticut, western Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. A tornado warning has also been issued for an area along the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.

The impact of the floods is evident in various regions. Tweed New Haven Airport in Connecticut was forced to close its terminal due to flooding, causing delays for several flights. In New Haven, flash flooding was reported, rendering multiple roads impassable. In northern New Jersey, highways were closed as crews worked to repair sections of broken concrete that collapsed under the weight of heavy rain and flooding. Public roads in this area were covered with brown mud, water, and rocks.

The devastating flash floods in Pennsylvania occurred as the area received an extraordinary amount of rain in a short period. Fire Chief Tim Brewer, who has served for 44 years, described the situation as unprecedented, with water levels rising quickly. Four bodies have been recovered, while three individuals, including two children, are still missing.

In addition to the floods, a blistering heatwave is expected to affect the Southwest, encompassing an area from South Florida to the Gulf of Mexico coast. Excessive heat advisories have been issued for more than 80 million people, with temperatures projected to reach as high as 115º F in some parts of California, Nevada, and Arizona. The US Environmental Protection Agency has also issued air quality alerts for multiple states due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, which has created poor air quality conditions in various regions across the country.

As the nation grapples with this extreme weather, it is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and prioritize their safety. The authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and residents are advised to stay vigilant and heed any warnings or instructions issued by local officials.