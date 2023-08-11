Millonarios beat Bucaramanga 3-1 for the Cup

At the Nemecio Camacho El Campín Stadium in Bogotá, the round of 16 of the Colombian Cup is being played at this time, where Milonarios is beating Atlético de Bucaramanga 3-1.

Beckham Castro is sealing the blue win, those led by Alberto Gamero are dominating the match.

A scorer is fine tonight, Leonardo Castro took advantage of a shot from Daniel Cataño to put the blue team to win.

For the second half, those led by Alberto Gamero have taken control of the ball and have managed to control all the 45 complementary players.

Leonardo Castro scored the equalizer from the penalty spot, an excellent finish against Cristopher Varela.

The first goal came at minute 37′ with a header from Misael Martínez and set the window for the leopards.

The match begins with possession of the ball for Los Búcaros, who found the first goal option in the first minutes of the game. For its part, the ambassador team is imprecise in defense.

At minute 5′ Catano and Mackalister of the blues come together on the left side and Daniel’s first direct shot on goal is given.

Bucaramanga withdrew a bit and Millonarios began to dominate the match with more compact plays.

The Bucaros are saved! A play between Daniel and Leo Castro at 10′ left the midfielder with the direct option of scoring a goal for Martínez but he defined poorly and went for the post.

For its part, Bucaramanga tries to reach Montero’s goal with long passes from its goalkeeper. However, the defense of the ambassador team cuts off those plays and recovers the ball.

The referee Diego Ruiz shows the first yellow card of the match for Jorge Arias of the home team.

⏱️32′ Yellow Card! 🟨 Jorge Arias 🔵⚪️ MFC 0️⃣ – 0️⃣ BUC 🟡🟢 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 11, 2023

The first goal of the game came at minute 37′ with Misael Martínez heading into the back of the net after a cross from Borja.

⏱️36′ GCOOOOOOL!

Misael Martínez sends it headlong into the back of the net. After Borja’s good center. ⚽ Misael Martinez #7

👟 Hadier Borja 🔵⚪MIL[0•1]AB🟡🟢#PlayBucaramanga — Atlético Bucaramanga (@ABucaramanga) August 11, 2023

This is how Millionaires form

GO MILLIONAIRE! 💙⚽️🔥 🏟️Ⓜ️ This is how our team will form to face Bucaramanga in the first leg of the Round of 16 of the 2023 Cup. pic.twitter.com/xAgTbd27jc – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) August 11, 2023

This is how Bucaramanga forms

🐆 This is how the Leopard will form tonight, in front of Millionaires. Let’s go Bucaros! #PlayBucaramanga pic.twitter.com/y0uiR2TGkS — Atlético Bucaramanga (@ABucaramanga) August 11, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

