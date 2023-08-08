Millonarios beat Deportes Tolima 1-0 at El Campín

Millonarios beat Deportes Tolima 1-0 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín stadium in Bogotá on date 4 of the Betplay League.

Both teams left a very entertaining night, although there were not many goal options if there was a large football in the blue team, a football to which all its fans are already accustomed.

For their part, those led by Real were not on the field of play, the medifield was quite imprecise and they did not create game options, much less clear goal options to win in the Colombian capital.

A fairly effective team, it was seen today in the capital, a Millos who, although he did not create many goal options, has been blunt when it comes to defining, the drought ended and he added three.

Leonardo Castro was the man who opened the scoring in favor of the ’embajadores,’ a pass from Daniel Cataño left the scorer facing the goal, who did not forgive.

Both defenses left a rather boring first half, where Millos tried to break ‘pijao’ midfield lines; while those from Tolima tried to avoid dangerous connections with Macalister Silva and Castro.

The first 45 minutes were for the ‘red wine and gold’ where he managed to demand that Ávaro Montero, the Colombia team goalkeeper, was effective when required.

Those led by Juan Cruz Real, played a fairly tactical game in El Campín, with a 4-3-3 formation, the Argentine coach sought a personalized mark in the 45 minutes.

For his part, the center back Éder Enrique Vergara, has let play and admonished those who have made different types of simulations to take advantage

In the first minutes, a fairly long ‘blue’ team was seen, as Deportes Tolima has known how to counteract the numerical exceedance of thousands, making a personalized mark and stopping the central defenders in the middle of the pitch.

The match left 56% possession for the locals against 44% for the visitors, the shots on goal remained for the blues with 6 against 4.

Millos’ next game will be this August 10 against Bucaramanga for the Betplay Cup.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

