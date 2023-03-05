Millonarios beat Deportivo Cali 2-0 on date number 7 of the Colombian League.

The match that was played at the El Campín stadium saw a great blue power. The ‘ambassadors’ played the football that characterizes them so much: good ball handling.

For their part, the ‘sugar bowls’ did not have their best afternoon, Millonarios knew how to counter the attacks, handling the personalized brand and anticipating the ball, which gave them greater possession of the ball.

The 45 minutes of complement did not have any change regarding the prominence, those led by Gamero continued with a poignant football, trying to extend the advantage, even at minute 82, a goal was annulled to the winger Ómar Bertel.

Pereira put in the second cry for Millonarios, from the penalty spot. The judge applied the regulation of the 12 steps, due to a piozotón from Caldera on Jader Valencia.

Although the capitalists do not have their forwards and starting midfielders, they are showing that there is a good replacement from the bench for Leonardo Castro, David Silva, Daniel Cataño and Larry Vásquez.

The goal that opened the scoring came from the feet of Jader Valencia, who received a ball in the crescent and defined the farthest post of the ‘sugar’ goalkeeper.

With an alternative roster, the team led by Alberto Gamero demonstrated aggressive and high-intensity football on 3/4 pitch.

As is customary, the first half took place in Cali territory, where ‘Millos’ had good possession of the ball, and from there, he seeks to build collective football.

For their part, the greens opted for quick transitions from defense to attack and long balls, seeking to break the defensive back of the ‘ambassadors’ made up of Vargas and Vanegas.

Millionaires will play this Wednesday, March 8, the third filter of the Copa Libertadores, where they will seek a place in the group stage of the continental competition.