Millonarios continues to win 1-0 at Boyacá Chicó

Millonarios is beating Boyacá Chicó 1-0, for date 19 of the Betplay League.

The goal that opened the scoring came through Luis Paredes, who fired a shot and left goalkeeper Rogerio Caicedo without a chance to react.

The match has been tilted towards the blues, where they have imposed their usual style of play, they have sought to play in midfield and thus look for clear goal options.

The team led by Alberto Gamero has been strong in the midfield, the interiors Arévalo and Vásquez have done a good job in holding the ball and have come out cleanly.

Throughout the game, an organized light blue team has been seen with precise passes, managing match times efficiently.

For its part, the checkered team has established custom brands to thus contain the celestial offensive.

News in development…