Millonarios drew 0-0 with Deportivo Pasto for the League

Millonarios drew 0-0 with Deportivo Pasto, at the Departmental Libertad stadium, for date one of the closing tournament of the BetPlay league.

In the first half, Millonarios dominated possession of the ball, but not goal options, unlike Deportivo Pasto, who every time they counter-hit showed the defensive fragility with which the team from the capital entered, but with the passage of In the minutes, the ambassador box minimized the errors and exposed a little of the juice that made them champion.

Already in the second part, the dominance of the group from the capital was evident, so much so that it forced the tricolor team to withdraw into their own field, raising the figure of goalkeeper Diego Martínez, who repeatedly prevented the blues from getting ahead on the scoreboard .

Now, Millionaire will have to receive Deportivo Pereira in his field, next weekend, in order to change the air and start adding three points, if they want to repeat the previous season.

The Colombian professional soccer champion wanted to start off on the right foot, for this, Professor Alberto Gamero, raised a 5 -3-2, in order to reinforce the midfield and open the wings to connect with the attackers, Jader Valencia and Leonardo Castro.

While the strategist, Fabio Torres, tried to surprise the albiazul team, for which he formed a 4-2-3-1, expected in this way to press the team’s departure from the capital and take advantage of the spaces left by the current champion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

