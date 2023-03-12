Millonarios drew goalless against Atlético Nacional for date 7 of the Colombian League at the Atanasio Girardot stadium.

The match leaned heavily towards the local team, where a brilliant Álvaro Montero prevented the greens from taking the three points.

A Fractured Millonarios was seen at times in the midfield, where they were very limited in the creation of play, after a notorious numerical superiority by Deossa and Palacio over Moreno.

In the second 45 minutes, the blue team came out determined to break the tie at zero, at minute 52 striker Fernando Uribe had a clear option to put the advantage.

On the other hand, those led by Autuori handled the transitions very well, knowing when to attack and defend.

The first half had a prominence interspersed, although Millonarios handled the ball better and had more possession, to look for a fracture to the paisas, Nacional, was much more effective when attacking and created the clearest opportunities to break the tie.

The first minutes were for the ‘ambassadors’ where they managed to handle the ball at times.

14 minutes into the first half, goalkeeper Kevin Mier was the protagonist, stopping the youthful Nicolás Arévalo with a clear opportunity for Millonarios to score the first.

For their part, the Greens looked well standing on the pitch, waiting for an opportunity to counterattack.

The next game for the “blues” is against Atlético Mineiro for the Copa Libertadores on March 15 in Brazil.