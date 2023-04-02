At this time in the Alfondo López stadium, date 11 of the League is being disputed, where Atlético de Bucaramanga is drawing 0-0 against Millonarios.

The match began with a team from the capital, which despite having an alternate roster, goes with all its energy to the field. In minute 7′ came the first shot from Juan Pablo Vargas’s left leg that ended up all over the post.

For their part, the ‘Leopards’ also sought to get closer to the goal of the ‘Ambassador Team’ with a shot from outside the area by Gustavo Torres.

In minute 9′, another ball ended up in the post of the goal of the local goalkeeper James Aguirre thanks to a shot by Oscar Cortés from the center of the area.

For the first 25 of the game, possession of the ball is held by ‘Millos’ with 55% compared to 45% for the ‘Leopards’.

The first yellow card of the match was for Jork Becerra from Atlético Bucaramanga for a dangerous game at minute 40.

Judge Carlos Arturo Ortega Jaimes added two more minutes to the first 45 of this first half, which ends goalless.

millionaires

Let’s all go together for the 3 points! ⚽️🔝@ClubBODYTECH presents our roster to face Bucaramanga at the Alfonso López stadium. 🔵⚪️ GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/DrHlOUhFK4 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 2, 2023

Bucaramanga