Home News Millonarios is drawing 0 – 0 against Bucaramanga in the League
News

Millonarios is drawing 0 – 0 against Bucaramanga in the League

by admin
Millonarios is drawing 0 – 0 against Bucaramanga in the League

At this time in the Alfondo López stadium, date 11 of the League is being disputed, where Atlético de Bucaramanga is drawing 0-0 against Millonarios.

The match began with a team from the capital, which despite having an alternate roster, goes with all its energy to the field. In minute 7′ came the first shot from Juan Pablo Vargas’s left leg that ended up all over the post.

For their part, the ‘Leopards’ also sought to get closer to the goal of the ‘Ambassador Team’ with a shot from outside the area by Gustavo Torres.

In minute 9′, another ball ended up in the post of the goal of the local goalkeeper James Aguirre thanks to a shot by Oscar Cortés from the center of the area.

For the first 25 of the game, possession of the ball is held by ‘Millos’ with 55% compared to 45% for the ‘Leopards’.

The first yellow card of the match was for Jork Becerra from Atlético Bucaramanga for a dangerous game at minute 40.

Judge Carlos Arturo Ortega Jaimes added two more minutes to the first 45 of this first half, which ends goalless.

millionaires

Bucaramanga

See also  Covid Bulletin, in Valle d'Aosta + 5 positives on the last day

You may also like

TE alarm on April 2, 2023

Attack from Iran in Pakistan, 4 officers martyred

Sebastián Montoya suffers a mishap in the second...

Appreciating flowers in spring, camping in the wild…...

Renewcell’s Production Development in March 2023

PDM’s decision to boycott the three-member bench of...

He was arrested when he altered an ATM...

Gas line demolished during excavation work in alcove

What are the days with restrictions at Easter?

Xinhua All Media+丨Joint efforts to protect the long-flowing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy