Millonarios is losing 2-1 with Boyacá Chicó

Millonarios is losing 2-1 with Boyacá Chicó

Millonarios is losing 2-1 with Boyacá Chicó in Tunja.

Very quickly the advantage of the Tunja team arrived, Angelo Peña, he was the one who is giving them the victory.

The blues are trying to shake off after the two goals in less than two minutes. Gamero must look for alternatives to refresh the pitch.

The equalizing goal came through Cruz, who in a collective play managed to unbalance and leave goalkeeper Álvaro Montero without an option.

The one who opened the scoring was defender Alex Moreno, who got up in a phenomenal way and managed to put the ball into the net through a header.

The development of the first half has not been of great attraction, both teams have sought through their weapons to try to damage the rival goal.

The ‘chess’ team is looking to close their lines and not offer so much space in the middle of the field, because they know that a specialty of the capital is filtered balls.

Alberto Gamero’s team is looking for a touch game through its midfield made up of Cataño, Giraldo, Vásquez.

News in development…

