Millionaires tomorrow, will seek all or nothing for a place in the group stage of the Libertadores, those led by Aberto Gamero will try to win against Atlético Mineiro in Brazil.

The first leg did not have many emotions, a 1-1 draw at El Campín left the ‘blue’ team worried, however, the pressure is higher for those led by Eduardo Coudet, who must show their strength at home.

He wasted a penalty and argued with the referee and rivals. But Hulk can bury his bad weekend when Atlético Mineiro clashes with Millonarios from Colombia this Wednesday in Belo Horizonte for the pass to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores in 2023.

The “Galo”‘s historic striker in the international tournament (13 goals) arrives with a thirst for revenge for the second leg of the third phase, which will be played with a full house at the Mundialista Mineirão stadium at 9:30 p.m. local time (0030 GMT on Thursday). .

The winner will advance -the first leg, played last week in Bogotá, was 1-1-, while the loser will play the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana.

The gunner’s blunder from the white point meant the first Albinegra defeat in 2023: 1-0 against Athletic Club, from the Brazilian fourth division, in the first leg semifinal of the Minas Gerais state tournament (Campeonato Mineiro).

In addition to wasting the charge, the 36-year-old Hulk had clashes with rival players for considering that they disrespected him and with the judge, whom he accused of admonishing him unfairly.

“There are many boys who won’t leave here, who have tiny heads and think they are great players”, said the ‘7’. “I earned everything I earned by respecting others.”

doubt in midfield

Fury can become motivation for the leader of the ‘Galo’, who will be supported by almost 47,000 spectators.

Against the Colombian ‘ambassadors’, Hulk and his team will begin a week in which they risk their lives in Libertadores, which they won in 2013, and in Mineiro (Saturday is the return semifinal).

“We have the opportunity to reverse the situation at home,” Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet said.

Although against Athletic he had an eleven made up mostly of substitutes, ‘Chacho’ brought on a couple of starters in the second half, but not even they could prevent them from conceding the first setback in twelve games (seven wins, four draws).

The idea was to give the starters rest, especially after the physical wear and tear from having played at the height of Bogotá (2,600 above sea level).

The big unknown is whether the line-up will be the same one that salvaged a point at El Campín or will bet on a more offensive one, with Pedrinho replacing Otávio in midfield.

Hard low on defense

Millonarios, one of the most successful teams in Colombia, battled in the first leg against a team with much more international filming and a better payroll.

Accustomed to going forward regardless of their rival, Alberto Gamero’s men promise to fight, despite coming with a very sensitive loss: center-back Andrés Llinás suffered a sprained right knee.

His replacement should be Óscar Vanegas, who had an outstanding performance in the 0-0 draw in the classic against Atlético Nacional on Saturday in Medellín.

The blues used the substitution, except for the goalkeeper of the Colombian team Álvaro Montero, and they were five points behind the league leader, Águilas Doradas, although with three pending matches.

“I have always told the players: go out and compete without fear, without fear, respecting your rival, but also giving yourself courage,” Gamero said.

Probable lineups:

Atlético Mineiro: Everson – Renzo Saravia, Mauricio Lemos, Jemerson, Dodô – Allan – Patrick, Edenilson, Pedrinho (Otávio) – Hulk, Paulinho. DT: Eduardo Coudet.

Millionaires: Álvaro Montero – Elvis Perlaza, Óscar Vanegas, Juan Pablo Vargas, Ómar Bertel – Daniel Giraldo, Larry Vásquez – Óscar Cortés, Daniel Cataño, David Macalister Silva – Leonardo Castro. DT: Alberto Gamero.

Referee: Fernando Rapallini (ARG).