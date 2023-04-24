Millonarios tied 1-1 with Unión Magdalena

Millionaires tied 1-1 with Unión Magdalena for date 15 of the Betplay League.

The game as a whole did not have many emotions, the blue team had a rather irregular game, the ‘touch touch’ to which we are accustomed did not dazzle at any time during the match.

An unknown Millionaires tried to overcome a dark game, where the bottom had many doubts when leaving the pitch itself and inaccuracies were the protagonists.

The tying goal came from the ‘star’ man of the ‘ambassador’ team, Daniel Cataño, through a free kick and an exquisite punch that put the ball to the far post of the goal defended by Sánchez.

The starters Moreno and Guerra did not have their best night and were replaced without pain or glory by David Silva and Oscar Cortés, respectively.

The goal that opened the scoring came from a penalty kick, a foul committed by Arias, classified as an excessive use of force towards Contreras. Who specified was Camargo.

The first half was a ‘push and pull’, where both locals and visitors did not have many opportunities to get close to the opponent’s goal, however, they tried to do damage through set pieces.

The blue team began the first half keeping closeness between the midfield and the defensive line in order not to leave spaces and to be able to circulate the ball more easily.

For their part, Unión Magdalena used a 4-2-3-1 formation. With wingers Contretas and Baier, coach Claudio Rodríguez seeks to win the back of blue wingers Arias and Israel.

The team led by Gamero kept possession of the ball with 51% while Unión Magdalena obtained the remaining 49%, the shots on goal were 5 for the locals and 1 for the visitors.

Millonarios’ next match will be against América de Cali on Thursday, April 27 at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá at 8:20 p.m.