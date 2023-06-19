Home » Millonarios vs Nacional will play the final of the Colombian league
by admin
The teams will play an unprecedented final in the short tournaments of Colombian soccer. The two squads with the most local titles will define the winner of the BetPlay I-2023 League.

Those led by Paulo Autuori and the squad led by Alberto Gamero already know the date for the final (round trip) that could give the 18th star to the ‘greens’, or the 16th to the ‘blues’.

As explained by Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor, in Win Sports, the first leg final will be held next Wednesday, June 21 at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín, while the return will be on Saturday, June 24 at the Nemesio Camacho El Campín .

Due to the call to the Colombian National Team of the players Álvaro Montero and Oscar Cortés from Millonarios, as well as Kevin Mier and Andrés Salazar from Atlético Nacional for the friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the Dimayor was studying an eventual modification of the dates. However, he did not change them and the calendar was maintained.

It is key to note that the possibility of moving the date of the first leg one day (from June 21 to 22) was being analyzed so that the athletes summoned by the ‘tricolor’ could travel and be taken into account for the final.

Despite this idea, Jaramillo commented in the aforementioned medium that it was difficult to modify the dates so that both teams had all their players, which is why it was decided to go ahead with what was established.

