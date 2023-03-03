Millonarios rallied this Thursday in Bogotá and beat Universidad Católica de Quito 2-1a result with which they qualified for the third phase of the Copa Libertadores in which they will face Atlético Mineiro.

The Ecuadorian team, which had trailed 0-0 in the first leg, took the lead with a goal from Panamanian attacker Ismael Díaz, but the Colombians managed to win the match with the goalscorer’s goals Leonardo Castro and the creative Daniel Cataño before more than 30,000 spectators who filled the stands of the El Campín stadium.

The first half was rocky. LThe locals tried to prevail, but they lacked creativity, while the visitors appealed to the speed of their attackers, but they could not subdue the central defenders Juan Pablo Vargas and Andrés Llinás.

In this context, the first clear chance of the game came just after minute 23 when winger Elvis Perlaza, who today was the most dangerous of his team’s attackers, sent a cross that striker Leonardo Castro headed in, in extremis, and was saved by the goalkeeper Darwin Leather.

La Católica, who was not being very clear but found light many times in the feet of the veteran Argentine midfielder Facundo Martínez, found himself with a penalty when the left back Layan Loor sent a cross and the midfielder Daniel Giraldo prevented it from passing with his arm.

The person in charge of collecting was Díaz, who calmly celebrated the 0-1 score at minute 37.

The Ecuadorians, encouraged by the goal, tried to take advantage of their rival’s downturn but suffered a setback: the center-back Franklin Guerra committed a strong foul on Perlaza near the area and saw the second yellow card, for which he was sent off.

Despite having one more player on the pitch, Millonarios had a lot of difficulties to be deep and barely had a chance with a header from Perlazawho came into the area as if he were a center forward.

However, Insistence brought creativity back to Gamero’s team, which tied at 61 in a great collective play in which David Silva sent a cross that Cortés received, who with a great effort enabled Castro to finish off and made the whole team celebrate. stadium.

The Colombians kept pushing and managed to come back at 68 when Cataño took advantage of a great play by the skillful Cortés to receive in the area and take out a very strong right foot that was impossible for Cuero to stop.

After the goal, La Católica tried to attack and came close with a header from midfielder José Carabalí that Colombian Álvaro Montero saved without problems.

The man less weighed on the Ecuadorians who in the end failed to equalize and were left empty-handed after having had a very good first half in defensive terms.

With information from EFE Agency*