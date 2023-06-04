‘Millos’ beat América 2-1 and is one point away from the final

practitioner.nicolas



June 3, 2023 – 10:00 PM

Millionaires postponed their classification to the final of the Colombian soccer tournament, but not for pleasure, but because Boyacá Chicó was left with a minimal option, after their 0-0 draw against Medellín.

The blues, in a difficult match against América, did their homework, won 2-1 and reached 10 points.

However, the checkers continue in the fight because they count five units and six points remain to be disputed.

For the boyacenses to reach the final they need a miracle or, better than two. The first, to defeat Millonarios next Sunday and América at the end of the home run phase and that the celestial ones do not add up against Medellín either.

In the event that both teams reach 11 points, the capital team will go in search of their 16th star, although their classification could be given on June 11 during their visit to the La Independencia de Tunja stadium.

One of the celestial figures, Tico Juan Pablo Vargas, already anticipated it last night: “We are going to seek victory against Chicó, we are not thinking of a draw, but of winning.”

Now, beyond the accounts, the important thing is that despite how difficult the game against América was for them, they won it and did it with a goal from Daniel Cataño, who was returning from an injury that took him out of the first phase of the home run

The coach Alexandre Guimaráes, as expected, came to El Campín to surprise with his approach and he did it twice. First they came out to confront a rival who was known to be looking for the result as they always do and since the strategy did not work for him, he changed it, pushed the team back and sought to exploit the spaces that the rival gave him.

It was in this way that the goal came through Adrián Ramos (who replaced the injured Sarmiento), in an action in which goalkeeper Álvaro Montero was compromised.

Millionaires, who until then had had little association play, had made mistakes in the confrontation and only one clear goal option through Beckham Castro, got together and quickly found the tie, in a shot by Castro himself and whose rebound Uribe took advantage of the head to get the fans to celebrate.

For the second half, America maintained its approach and caused problems for a Millionaires who have changed their way of playing, taking advantage of the fact that they have two fast players up front, Castro and Luis Paredes, who sought to close the spaces.

With the entry of Omar Bertel for Jorge Arias, after Luis Carlos Ruiz for Uribe and, above all, Daniel Cataño for Castro, the blues became more associated and generated more danger on the goal defended by Diego Novoa.

Then, with Yuber Quiñones on the field, the winger demanded a free kick from Novoa, before a responsive América who did not give up in his efforts to win.

However, in an exit from the left, Quiñones shot the center and Cataño pushed the ball into the back of the net for the final 2-1, when minute 82 was elapsed.

It was a totally different game from the one that these same protagonists played on Wednesday. Last night, America came to the colossus on 57th Street to stand up to Millionaires, to prevent him from developing a game and he succeeded to a large extent, except that this version of the blues does not need much to elaborate and generate countless risky situations to win the games, but it is a more effective team.

.You may be interested in: Atlético Nacional player suffered an accident in Rionegro

In the other match of Group B, Medellín needed to win but it did not and Boyacá Chicó with the 0-0 prevented Millonarios from qualifying two dates from completing the home run.

The match as such was not the best, with two teams that did not have a goal and that only at the end were encouraged to seek victory.

The checkers were about to repeat the dose to the ‘Powerful’ and when the actions were dying, he was able to score and if he had, the three points would have served him much more because he was three units away from Millionaires.

However, the lack of goals has led those led by Mario García to accumulate more than 10 games without winning.

Today on TV

Naples-Sampdoria 11:30 am ESPN 2

Mallorca-Rayo Vallecano 11:30 am DSports

Osasuna-Girona 11:30 a.m. Star+

Real Madrid-Athletic Bilbao 11:30 a.m. DSports

Real Sociedad-Sevilla 11:30 am ESPN 3

Villarreal-Atlético Madrid 11:30 am ESPN

Elche-Cádiz 2:00 pm DSports

Atalanta-Monza 2:00 p.m. Star+

Lecce-Bologna 2:00 pm Star+

Milan-Hellas Verona 2:00 pm Star+