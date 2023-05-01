Millos left 3 points in Barranquilla, lost 1-0 with Junior

Millonarios lost 1-0 with Junior from Barranquilla at the Metropolitano stadium, on date 17 of the BetPlay League.

The ‘ambassador’ box could not reverse the result, so it leaves three important points in the ‘sandy’, the same ones that could ensure a classification for final home runs in advance.

The only goal scored in the match came from striker Luis Sandoval, after an excellent assist from Leider Berrio.

Coach Alberto Gamero began to move the bench to change the face of the match. David Silva and Oscar Cortés, entered to refresh the midfield and the forward.

The rojiblanco team at times positioned five players in defense, for this reason, Millonarios failed to penetrate the solid line.

In the first half, a shark team was seen putting high pressure on Millos, trying to prevent the good foot of the blue midfield from connecting with the starting striker Fernando Uribe.

Millionaires alternated their squad, and formed with several youth players, who have shown throughout the semester that the blue shirt does not weigh on them.

The ‘shark’ strategist, Hernán Dario Gómez, proposed an intelligent game hoping in this way to surprise the team from the capital, with a 4-4-2 that allowed him at times to take the ball away from the capital team.

This is the second defeat suffered by Millonarios throughout the local championship, however, they are second with 29 points.

The next game of the ‘ambassadors’ will be this Thursday, May 4 against Envigado in El Campín