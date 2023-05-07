Millos – Santa Fe, a classic to regain confidence

It has always been said that “classic is classic” and that no matter when the protagonists arrive, the show is guaranteed.

And, precisely to today’s duel, Millonarios and Santa Fe are not arriving at their best moment, as shown by the recent results and that in the cardinal awnings they gave way to the rumor about the possible departure of coach Hárold Rivera.

These “ingredients” increase the expectation for the match that will be held starting at 6:20 pm in El Campín.

The box office belongs to Millonarios, a team that filled the stage on Wednesday for the 1-1 draw with América Minerio for the Copa Suramericana and on Thursday registered another great box office against Envigado, which allows us to warn that today the fans will fill the stands again of the colossus of 57, to accompany a team that excites, but that has lowered its performance.

The concern is not only because of the defeat against Junior or the draws on Wednesday and Thursday, but because dynamics, forcefulness, attractiveness and security have been lost.

Starting with goalkeeper Álvaro Montero, gross mistakes have been made, such as the one that cost him the goal against Envigado in which the goalkeeper changed a corner kick for a score.

In defense, rivals have also been given advantages and in the core sector Daniel Cataño has lost its shine, while Elvis Perlaza’s contribution is nil both in recovering balls and in attack.

Of that Millionaires who enchanted with their association game, accompanied by luxuries and effectiveness, little has been seen in recent games.

To complete, today he will no longer have his best regular player, Oscar Cortés, who on Friday joined the Colombian National Team that will go to the U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

For this classic, coach Alberto Gamero surely evaluated the work of goalkeeper Montero. There are two paths that he has, the first to continue using it to restore confidence, and the second to give him rest.

However, given the need to add the three points and, above all, to win the classic because it means a lot to the fans, Gamero will choose to give Montero continuity.

Also, leaving it on the bench can be interpreted as a punishment and what the player needs is confidence and activity to regain security.

If Millionaires win today, they will reach 33 points and will be able to start thinking about reclassification, which grants a place for international tournaments.

The adversary

On the other side is a Santa Fe that is not convincing, with many ups and downs and that has had a semester in which coach Rivera has not been able to find the ideal formation and in which he has hit the blind.

The ‘Cardenales’ were consolidated at the bottom of the standings for several dates and although they reacted after the victory against Águilas Doradas for the South American Cup, today they are with one foot in the group of eight and the other outside.

Those oriented by Rivera add 23 points out of 48 possible and to defend their position they need to win because Medellín and Pasto breathe behind them, who are the rivals who have real chances of fighting for the home run spot.

To achieve his goal, Rivera will have to find the formula that will allow him to put together a balanced squad that offers him guarantees in defense, although today he will not be able to count on one of his best players, the central defender Kevin Matilla, also linked to the U-20 team. .

The ‘Expreso Rojo’ defense will find themselves today with an offensive line that, if it recovers its level, will cause them a lot of problems, because even if Cortes is not there, Gamero has Jader Valencia, Yuber Quiñonez or Edgar Guerra, who are also elusive .

But beyond how Gamero and Rivera present the match, as well as how the teams play, due to the situation they are in and the need to regain confidence, what matters in the end is the result.

For Millonarios, the points are vital in their desire to be the head of the group and add for the reclassification.

For Santa Fe they are necessary because a draw or a defeat will mean losing ground in their efforts to qualify and even more now that their future is bogging down in the South American.

The numbers

It is well known that Millionaires dominates the classics. To this is added, according to the statistics of Dimayor, who fell only in one of his last eight games against his backyard rival. The defeat occurred in the only one of those eight games in which they allowed more than one goal against this rival (2 – 3). That was the game that the sky-blues won 2-0 and everything indicated that there would be a win, but in two minutes everything changed.

Also, after failing to beat Independiente Santa Fe in five games playing at home in the first division (2 draws 3 losses), the light blues are undefeated against this rival in their last three games (2 wins 1 parity).

Santa Fe have been able to win only one of their last nine away games in the league (4 draws and 4 losses). They won in the only game of this period in which they were able to keep their unbeaten arc (1 – 0 vs. La Equidad).

Until before the start of date 18 of the BetPlay League, Millonarios has only allowed one goal against by shot to the left profile, less than any other team so far in the competition.

Santa Fe is the team that has scored the most goals after a corner kick play (4).

Other parties

Today the match between Deportivo Pereira and Medellín will also be played, transcendental in the aspirations of the ‘Powerful’, who with 22 points and in the ninth box, still aspires to qualify.

The opposite is the case for the matecañas, who no longer have a chance to defend the title achieved in December, since if they win the nine points that remain in contention, they will only reach 27 and the minimum figure seems to be 30.

Another duel agreed for today is the responsibility of Nacional and Boyacá Chicó. Both have aspirations to be head of the group.

The Antioqueños have improved their performance in recent games and the checkers do not have a roster as powerful as their opponent’s, but they do have a clear idea of ​​the game.

By the end of the date, Deportivo Pasto, which still has aspirations to advance, receives a Jaguares at its stadium with no chance.

YUBER QUIÑONES He could have the opportunity to start with Millonarios now that Oscar Cortés is not here. / Millionaires

JOSE IN LOVE He is one of the most regular players in a Santa Fe that does not take off at all. / Santa Fe

Today on TV

Atalanta-Juventus 5:30 a.m. ESPN

Torino-Monza 8:00 a.m. ESPN 2

Newcastle-Arsenal 10:30 a.m. Star+

Naples-Fiorentina 11:00 am ESPN 2

West Ham-Manchester United 1:00 p.m. Star+

Troyes-PSG 1:45 p.m. Star+

Lecce-Greece Verona 1:45 pm Star+

Pereira-Medellín 2:00 p.m. Win Sports+

River Plate-Boca Juniors 3:30 p.m. ESPN

Nacional-Boyacá Chico 4:10 pm Win Sports+

Millionaires-Santa Fe 6:20 pm Win Sports+

Pasto-Jaguares 8:30 pm Win Sports+