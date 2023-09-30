Miluo Rural Commercial Bank Promotes In-Depth and Practical Consumer Rights Protection Education and Publicity with ‘Five Entries’

Miluo Rural Commercial Bank has taken proactive measures to promote consumer rights protection education and publicity in order to enhance financial literacy among the public and create a harmonious and healthy financial environment. The bank recently conducted the “Financial Consumer Rights Protection Education and Publicity Month” activities across its jurisdiction to achieve this goal.

Utilizing the resource advantages of its 33 outlets, which cover both urban and rural areas, the bank strategically positioned the outlets as primary locations for spreading awareness. It carried out coordinated promotional activities within its branches, such as displaying informational leaflets, showcasing promotional slogans on electronic screens, and playing financial knowledge videos on outlet TVs. This approach aimed to reach a wide range of customers and educate them about various aspects of consumer rights and financial services.

On September 26, the bank took further steps in its commitment to consumer education by organizing the “Five Entry” activities. These activities involved bank employees visiting rural areas, communities, campuses, enterprises, and business districts to directly engage with the public and raise awareness about important issues. Participants were educated about topics such as anti-money laundering, anti-email fraud, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-counterfeit currency, as well as issues related to illegal fundraising, deposit insurance, and personal credit reporting. Through face-to-face interactions, the bank successfully disseminated crucial information and answered any questions or concerns raised by the public.

The bank also effectively utilized new media channels to expand the reach of its publicity efforts and improve their accuracy. It established a dedicated financial knowledge promotion section on its official WeChat channel, with the slogan “gather financial forces to create a better life.” Employees were encouraged to share and forward content from this section among their circle of friends, thereby increasing the audience and raising awareness about the importance of protecting the rights and interests of financial consumers.

By conducting these comprehensive publicity activities, Miluo Rural Commercial Bank successfully promoted knowledge on consumer rights protection, telecom fraud prevention, personal information protection, financial literacy improvement, and honest and trustworthy management. As a result, the availability and sense of gain regarding financial services have significantly improved among key groups. This initiative not only contributes to the overall financial literacy of the public but also establishes a safer and more transparent financial environment.