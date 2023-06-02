MIMIT, 108 million to refinance “Smart&Start Italia”

Urso “We support the creation of startups and the innovative entrepreneurship of young people and women”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has signed two decrees for the allocation of 108 million of euros that refinance “Smart&Start Italia”, an incentive that supports the birth and growth of innovative startups.

The measure facilitates business projects for the production of goods and services in the field of digital economy, artificial intelligence, blockchain and the internet of things. The incentive, managed on behalf of the Ministry by Invitalia, is aimed at innovative startups of small size, established no more than 60 months ago, groups of people who want to set up an innovative startup and foreign companies who undertake to set up at least one branch on the Italian territory. The projects can also be carried out in collaboration with research organizations, business incubators and accelerators and Digital Innovation Hubs.

Specifically, the decrees signed by the Minister assign: 8 million euros from the Fund for sustainable growth, to investments by innovative startups located in the regions of Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Liguria, Veneto, Trentino Alto Adige, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo and 100 million euros from the national program “Research, Innovation and Competitiveness for the green and digital transition 2021-2027” to innovative entrepreneurial initiatives in the regions of Molise, Campania, Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia.

“With funding from Smart&Start – commented the minister bear – we strengthen and support the growth of startups and innovative entrepreneurial activities of young people under 35 and women, with particular regard to the southern regions of Italy.”