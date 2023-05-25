MIMIT, meeting of the rapid alert commission on childhood and personal care products

The data for March show a smaller decrease than expected, monitoring continues, in the next update in September

Undersecretary Massimo Bitonci today at Palazzo Piacentini opened the second meeting of the Early warning fee for price monitoring. The meeting, chaired by the Guarantor for the Surveillance of Prices, Benedetto Mineoinvestigated the dynamics on the cost of some products for children and personal care, following the reduction of the VAT rate (from 22% to 5%) for the year 2023, as established by the Budget Law.

The data analyzed during the technical comparison relating to March 2023 showed an average national price change compared to December 2022 which, for some baby productsespecially diapers and car seats, is less intense than expected.

Analyzes show a uneven situation throughout the national territory: in fact, at the territorial level for the same products, heterogeneous variations in prices are found:

Open diaper: a variation of -4.9% between the months of March and December is estimated at the national level. The reduction in prices, visible in all regions, is more accentuated in the central regions, in the north-east, in Puglia and in Valle d’Aosta;

Diaper panties: a variation between the months of March and December of -2.9% is estimated at national level. The reduction in prices is visible in all regions except in Valle d’Aosta, Abruzzo, Molise and Sicily, which show increases compared to the month of December.

Car seat for children: a variation of -2% between the months of March and December is estimated at a national level. Liguria and Friuli Venezia Giulia are the regions that show the highest price reductions compared to December.

Furthermore, the first data processing in April shows some further reductions, in particular on open nappies and ultra sanitary towels. However, the April price indices of the affected products are generally estimated to be higher than those of February, the month in which there was the most intense price reduction for almost all monitored products. The strong heterogeneity of price variations in the territories persists and becomes more pronounced also in the month of April.

The measure of the reduction of the VAT rate fits into a phase characterized by a decreasing inflation, but still present, in particular for the products in the shopping cart.

In the light of the analyzes carried out and the background data collected, the Commission will continue its price monitoring activities on these products, in particular on those in which VAT has gone from 22% to 5%, in any case expecting on these products and in some territories a greater reduction on the consumer price.

The next one is expected update in septemberwith the possibility of extending the basket monitored, thus highlighting a comparison with other comparable children’s products which, however, have not undergone the change in the VAT rate.

In order to comprehensively evaluate all the price formation mechanisms of the products analyzed and thus be able to better define expectations for the coming months also on the basis of the dynamics of the other market variables, the Commission’s work was also attended by, in addition to the members concerned by subject and provided for by the Decree (MEF, MASAF, MASE, MIT, Guardia di Finanza, Istat, Unioncamere, representatives of the CNCU, the representative of the Conference of Regions, Bank of Italy, Antitrust, IVASS, Consob), the Agency of revenues, the representatives of industry and production (Confindustria, Assogiocattoli), as well as the representatives of distribution and commerce (GDO, Confcommercio, Confesercenti, Federfarma, Assofarm, Unaftisp and Federfardis).

“Good call today – declares the undersecretary Bitonci – che confirms the central role of MIMIT and the Guarantor in order to monitor any unjustified price increases, even in the face of the considerable reduction in VAT on these products. An active collaboration continues with the bodies responsible for supervising the correct trend of price lists, to trace incorrect conduct against families and consumers.”