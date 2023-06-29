MIMIT, the candidacies for appointments in extraordinary administrations are starting today

The deadlines for online requests for registration in the list of professionals are open

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has published the notice that opens the deadline for the submission of applications for professionals interested in covering the assignments of judicial commissioner, extraordinary commissioner, president and member of the supervisory committees of the extraordinary administration procedures of large companies in a state of insolvency.

Starting today, 28 June 2023, it is possible to register directly on the online platform

for candidacies for judicial commissioner and extraordinary commissioner, it will be possible to register until 11.59 pm on 19 July 2023.

Candidates in possession of the required requisites will be included in a special list kept and updated at least every year by public notice, on the basis of the provisions set out in the Directive of 11 May 2023 by Minister Adolfo bear. for candidacies for president, external and internal expert member of the supervisory committees it will be possible to register from 28 June 2023, at any time, and the platform will remain constantly open and updated.

Also in this case, candidates who meet the required requirements will be included in a special list, set up at the Ministry, which is constantly open and updated, on the basis of the aforementioned Directive.

Candidates must have a digital signature and will be able to access the portal by registering, SPID or electronic identity card.

Finally, it is represented that the professionals previously registered in the list will lapse with the publication of this call. Therefore, even those who have previously submitted their candidacy are required, if interested and in possession of the requisites, to submit a new question for inclusion in the relevant lists.

