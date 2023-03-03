Home News MIMIT updates the lists of LCN DTT numbers in the first 14 technical areas
News

MIMIT updates the lists of LCN DTT numbers in the first 14 technical areas

by admin
MIMIT updates the lists of LCN DTT numbers in the first 14 technical areas
news foto-news-fonte”>
news ombradn”>

news“>

News posted by:

Source:

Digital-News (com.stamp)

news ombradn bloccodn” itemprop=”articleBody”>

Following a series of sales carried out after the release of the LCN numbers, as well as the attributions of the LCN numbers to the consortia/agreements, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy today published theupdate of LCN lists in the first 14 technical areas, namely:

See also  Migrants, Ocean Viking ready to set sail. The president of Sos Mediterranée: "Saving people is not a crime"

You may also like

The exhibition of ancient camellias from Lucchesia –...

They entered his house and wounded him with...

Prosecutor’s Office opened investigation against Nicolás Petro, deputy...

[China Forbidden News]Musk forwarded the Wuhan laboratory to...

shock in South Africa » Science News

Monsignor Misael Vacca took office as the new...

Serie A: Napoli-Lazio 0-1 – Lazio

Images of Luis Díaz confirm that he is...

Crash along the A4 in the Milan area,...

Elderly woman dies after being hit by a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy