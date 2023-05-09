Minagricultura warns of risks due to El Niño phenomenon

In his most recent visit to the department of Huila, Luis Villegas, Vice Minister of Agricultural Affairs, indicated that various entities of the National Government have been working on strategies to protect farmers from the effects of the dry season.

Diary of Huila, economy

By: Gloria Camargo

Anticipating the impact that the dry season and possible droughts can generate is not entirely easy for man, since they are situations that are outside of his management, however, the National Government announced that strategies are already being worked on to mitigate possible emergencies in the agricultural sector, not only in the department of Huila, but also throughout the country.

Regarding the issue, Luis Alberto Villegas Prado, Vice Minister of Agricultural Affairs, pointed out that there is concern in Colombia because “we have come from almost three years of permanent rains due to the La Niña phenomenon, and now the authorities are warning us that a phenomenon of The boy.

Faced with this, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the Agricultural Credit Commission, has determined that it is important to strengthen everything that has to do with agricultural insurance. Farmers must be protected and for that some options have been generated that allow small farmers, those with low incomes, access a 95% subsidy to the cost of the premium”, explained the Vice Minister.

Villegas Prado added that “if a small, low-income producer requires a premium worth 100,000 a year, he would only pay 5,000, and we would pay the remaining 95, a percentage that would come from a subsidy” and established that although “the subsidy is reduced a bit For small, medium and large producers, the important thing is that we generate insurability, not only due to the El Niño phenomenon but also due to other climatic environmental phenomena, in which we have no control”, the official pointed out.

crops at risk

According to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies, Ideam, a further worsening of the effects of this event is expected, for this reason, the director of the Ideam forecasts and alerts office, Diana Carolina Rueda, explained that the regions The most affected by El Niño will be the Orinoquía, the Amazon and the central Andean zone.

This is due to the increase in temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which generates meteorological droughts and reduces the availability of water to meet the water needs of crops.

The agricultural sector will be one of the most affected by the climatic conditions of the phenomenon.

Reduced water availability and meteorological droughts will cause low air humidity, strong winds, and high evapotranspiration, which will translate into loss of crop yields and damage from water stress. In addition, there will be socioeconomic impacts for producers due to water scarcity.

Faced with this panorama, it has also been warned that irrigation districts could be one of the alternatives to face the effects of the phenomenon. In Colombia, there are 780 small, medium and large-scale districts in 23 departments, including the department of Huila, which benefit 90,788 families. In addition, there are another 700,000 adequate hectares with irrigation at the property level on private properties.

However, of the 780 existing districts, 202 do not work for various reasons, such as infrastructure in poor condition that requires rehabilitating, complementing or modernizing. Therefore, it is necessary to make improvements in some of them to alleviate the impacts of the upcoming climatic event.

The National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (Ungrd) has recommended that tools such as machetes, hoes and fire beaters be maintained to fight vegetation cover fires and avoid inappropriate agricultural practices such as burning garbage or plant material to generate land renewal. crops.

In addition, it is necessary to consider establishing pasture reserves and other forms of supplementary animal feeding. Producers must prepare to face the risks that affect crops and/or animals, acquiring financial coverage, such as agricultural insurance.

Among the crops that are most at risk from this phenomenon are lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, zucchini, auyama, pastures, gulupa, curuba, peach, plum, pear and tomato, as well as certain types of livestock that suffer from the lack of of water and the intense heat.

insurance industry

Although the Vice Minister pointed out that without a doubt the El Niño phenomenon “is mainly considered a phenomenon of drought, there can also be very heavy rains, mainly concentrated in very few periods of time, which would eventually generate storms, flooding of rivers and we know that there is a lot of agriculture in the country that is on the banks of these tributaries, so here you have to have a lot of prevention”, he pointed out.

According to the official, all the alerts for this purpose have already been established, and he especially highlighted those services focused on agricultural insurance.

“We do have an insurance sector that is seeing this as an opportunity and what we do with the National Government subsidies, previously approved by the Agricultural Credit Commission, is to generate a culture of access to credit and we are also looking to package all the financial products such as agricultural funds and guarantees with insurability offers”, he explained.

Ideam Alert

More than half of the municipalities in Colombia are threatened by vegetation cover fires, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam). Of the 1,104 municipalities in the country, 567 have this condition, of which 93 are on red alert, concentrated in Alta Guajira, Norte de Santander and some areas of the Andean Region.

According to the Greater Wheel of Ideam, the Andean, Pacific, Orinoquía and northern Amazon regions are experiencing a drier and less rainy climate due to the affectation of a wave called “Madden and Julian”. Ideam has been monitoring the situation since last year for the possibility of an El Niño phenomenon, and currently there is a 62% probability that it will occur during the second half of the year.

International numerical modeling shows that the highest temperatures associated with the phenomenon will occur from September of this year and during the first months of 2024. As the threat of fires in vegetation cover increases, the Ideam has begun to give more weight to alerts for forest fires in its forecast and alert service.

According to La Mayor Rueda, even with only three days of less rain, heat strokes and damage to crops have already been reported. Given this situation, it is important that decisions on preparation issues begin to be made. It is a good time for the authorities and the general public to start taking preventive measures to minimize the risks and possible consequences of vegetation cover fires.