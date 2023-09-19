Minambiente affirms that 13% of deforestation is associated with illicit crops

A report delivered by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development indicates that 13% of the country’s annual deforestation is linked to crops for illicit use.

For this reason, the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, highlighted the actions carried out by the sector to confront deforestation linked to these crops and pointed out that the government’s Drug Policy has been worked on in a more comprehensive and effective way.

The official said that in 2022, deforestation was reduced by 29.1% compared to the previous year, going from 174,103 hectares deforested in 2021 to 123,517 hectares in 2022.

Agricultural frontier

Muhamad assured that “the environmental impacts of illicit cultivation in Colombia have to do with an opening of the agricultural frontier and a process of increasing deforestation. It is estimated that, annually, 13% of deforestation has to do with this type of crops. “We are facing a multicrime phenomenon where money laundering is being used for land grabbing in the Amazon.”

The Minister pointed out that addressing this problem requires a comprehensive Drug Policy.

“Our policy is built from below and hand in hand with the communities. “We have a change from previous policies that criminalized coca growers,” she said.

Actions

Likewise, the Minister ratified the commitment of the national government to stop deforestation and presented the progress made by the environmental portfolio in this regard.

In that sense, he reported that “from the Environmental Policy we are working on a vision where the recognition of citizens, who have been pushed by violence, by war and by the illicit economy to the borders, to the outside of the border agricultural, can be integrated into the Social Rule of Law and generate territorial governance that allows us, in turn, to generate environmental conservation.”

Generate capacities and development alternatives for communities, increase territorial governance, create political pacts with a comprehensive vision of the territory, strengthen the economy of biodiversity, promote ecological restoration and carry out strong monitoring of the capital that promotes large operations of deforestation, are some of the actions carried out by Minambiente.

“With the Financial Information and Analysis Unit, we have created an environmental crimes unit. This is fundamental for the credibility of the process in the territory,” Muhamad pointed out.

One of the regions hardest hit by deforestation is the Amazon rainforest, which is why the Minister announced an investment of one hundred billion pesos to contain deforestation in that department and in Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta.

These resources will be invested to benefit nearly 6,000 families in the departments of Putumayo, Caquetá, Guaviare and Meta, which comprise 11 Forestry and Biodiversity Development Nuclei.

