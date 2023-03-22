Home News “Minawi” movement declares mobilization and exit, rejecting the final agreement in Sudan
News

“Minawi” movement declares mobilization and exit, rejecting the final agreement in Sudan

by admin
“Minawi” movement declares mobilization and exit, rejecting the final agreement in Sudan

Sudani Net:

The Sudan Liberation Army movement, led by Minni Arko Minawi, said that it decided to form a room for mobilization and exit to reject the final agreement and the government announcement.

The movement’s spokesman, Al-Sadiq Ali Al-Nur, stated that the movement decided during the executive office meeting on Tuesday to arrange for mass seminars in all states of Sudan with the aim of mobilizing to overthrow any government that is far from the will of the Sudanese people, in addition to communicating with allies and all the forces of the revolution that refuse to hijack the political decision and establish a broad front to resist the government. coming.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)

See also  Blizzard's national server officially discontinued. Netease issued a service suspension announcement: looking forward to meeting with players again_Cooperation_Game_Both Sides

You may also like

Counter Strike 2 announced! When will Counter Strike...

Viva-Avianca integration approval: what will happen to the...

Gold Rush – STÖHR FAKTOR awarded Celonis Gold...

Fed rate decision announced

restrict navigation in Tayrona Park

Attacks on bridge blockers in Dresden

Elim CAN 2023 / Burkina Faso vs Togo...

Egan Bernal’s new dream, to return to the...

EQS-Adhoc: Müller – Die lila Logistik SE: Preliminary...

The 5th edition of MaBEST to highlight African...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy