Sudani Net:

The Sudan Liberation Army movement, led by Minni Arko Minawi, said that it decided to form a room for mobilization and exit to reject the final agreement and the government announcement.

The movement’s spokesman, Al-Sadiq Ali Al-Nur, stated that the movement decided during the executive office meeting on Tuesday to arrange for mass seminars in all states of Sudan with the aim of mobilizing to overthrow any government that is far from the will of the Sudanese people, in addition to communicating with allies and all the forces of the revolution that refuse to hijack the political decision and establish a broad front to resist the government. coming.

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)