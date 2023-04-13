From the science ministry a series of four calls will be promoted in which funding for initiatives related to bioeconomy, energy transition, fundamental research and science for peace.

With this, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Arturo Luna, invites people who have said projects to apply for the calls that will be financed with the General Budget of the Nation.

Also read: Sena offers 35 thousand places for virtual races

The calls are aimed at strengthening the sustainability of the territories in Colombia through the implementation of projects and research programs that are in search of technological development.

“From Minciencias we allocate approximately $87,600 million for the execution of four calls on the themes of Bioeconomy, Energy Transition, Fundamental Research and Science for Peace, which are aligned with the bases of the National Development Plan of President Gustavo Petro, ‘Colombia, power World of Life’. With this, we also contribute to the fulfillment of the Sustainable Development Goals, the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy and the mission of the Ministry. These calls are a great opportunity to provide solutions to the country’s challenges, and contribute to sustainable social and economic development,” said Minister Luna.

Las vacancies for applications are open from May 30 in where national Higher Education Institutions, Research Centers or Institutes (autonomous), Technological Development Center (autonomous), Innovation and Productivity Centers, companies, entities of the National System of Science, Technology and Innovation, professionals with a doctorate degree can participate , young researchers, among others.

Calls that will be selected by MinCiencias:

– Orchids Program – Agents for Peace 2023: which will allow 60 professional women with doctoral training and 60 young researchers from different regions to carry out a Research, Development and Innovation project in one of the entities of the National Science, Technology and Innovation System.

Closing: May 23, 2023 at 4:00 pm

– Fundamental Research: The initiative seeks to solve the country’s challenges to achieve sustainable social and economic development through projects framed in areas of knowledge such as Agricultural Sciences, Medical and Health Sciences (Basic Medicine and Health Sciences), Natural Sciences, Sciences Social Sciences, Humanities and Arts, Engineering and Technology.

Closing: June 8, 2023 at 4:00 pm

Besides: They release 17 soldiers held by indigenous people in Cauca

– Ecosystems in Energy Transition 2023: which aims to develop, adopt and adapt technologies to support the energy transition process, in order to ensure the generation, access and use of sustainable energy for all Colombians.

Closing: June 15, 2023 at 4:00 pm

– Ecosystems in Bioeconomy and Territory: The initiative will enable the validation of high value-added products and processes in the market, based on the efficient management of biomass and the sustainable use of biodiversity and its ecosystem services.

Closing: June 29, 2023 at 4:00 pm