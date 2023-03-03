Ondas is a program of the Directorate of Vocations and Training in CTel, of the Vice Minister of Talent and social appropriation, which seeks that children, adolescents and young people who are interested in research and develop attitudes and skills so that they can find in science and research a passion and a possible life project.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, in partnership with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University are looking for 10 girl researchers from the Minciencias ondas program from indigenous, black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal and Palenquera communities

They are going to travel to the United States and get to know important electronic research laboratories. They will also participate in a conservatory with the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physics. The contest will be open until March 15.

The initiative will allow researchers, between the ages of 14 and 16, belonging to the Ondas de Minciencias Program, to receive financial support that will cover expenses associated with accommodation, transportation, food, insurance, visa, among others.

The beneficiaries will live a unique experience, in which they will get to know science and technology centers and institutes with a high level of recognition in Boston, United States; as well as the opportunity to participate in a conversation with the 2001 Nobel Prize in Physics, Dr. Wolfgang Ketterle, and with members of the Colombian scientific diaspora.

Arturo Luna, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, stressed that this alliance is excellent news for the country’s girls: “This time, girls will be able to learn to improve their research skills. In addition, they will learn about cutting-edge Science, Technology and Innovation, and will receive a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to strengthen their knowledge, so stay tuned and I invite you to participate.”

This opportunity also seeks to generate support networks with the diaspora of Colombian scientists in the United States for the promotion of knowledge in communities with socioeconomic gaps.

The experience, which will take place for a week in May 2023, also includes support for the linking of two co-investigator teachers from the Ondas de Minciencias Program who will participate as tutors for the students.

This result is produced within the framework of the strengthening of relations of the Ministry with institutions of the United States; last December the Vice Minister of Talent and Social Appropriation of Knowledge, Yesenia Olaya, held a work agenda at Harvard and MIT.

How to take part?

Girls interested in participating in the contest should consult more information at www.minciencias.gov.co and take into account some requirements such as:

Be between 14 and 16 years old at the time of the development of the MIT-HARVARD 2023 MISSION.

Being a beneficiary of the Ondas Minciencias Program during the years 2021 and/or 2022, being a Colombian national.

Belonging to an ethnic community (indigenous, black, Afro-Colombian, Raizal or Palenquera).

Have an average grade equal to or greater than 4.0/5.0 by the year 2022, in subjects related to STEM (Science, technology, engineering, mathematics, for its acronym in English) or in Pedagogy (in the case of Normal Schools).

The applicant must have developed the Ondas Program research project on topics related to STEM areas or Education.

It is not a requirement that applicants have knowledge (oral and written) of the English language.

Registration form for the student in this link.

The teacher must:

Belonging to an ethnic community, having a job relationship with an official secondary and/or middle school educational institution, whose area of ​​knowledge is related to STEM and education.

Be up to 45 years old at the time of registration.

Be a beneficiary of the Ondas Minciencias Program during the years 2021 and/or 2022.

Have a minimum of 2 years of professional experience in areas related to STEM or Education.

Have knowledge of the English language, current certificate of written tests at least level B1.

Registration form for teachers in this link.