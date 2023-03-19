The Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, launched a proposal that, according to him, would be timely and beneficial for Colombia and Venezuela: that the vehicular border crossing be allowed 24 hours a day.

According to the senior official, the measure would work to “replace what has been suffered in the last seven years. Norte de Santander has faced informality, money laundering, smuggling and violence, which is why it has to contribute from the territory to fill the glass with good things for Norte de Santander and Táchira”.

Immediately afterwards, Minister Umaña recalled that one of the objectives of Colombia and Venezuela is to reactivate their economic relations through exports and imports between both nations, in order to eradicate illegal passage through the trails.

And it is that, according to figures given by the portfolio to RCN Radio, only in the period between September 2022 and February 2023, the two countries have managed to close negotiations for 49 million dollars.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Colombia and the Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture of Germany consolidate their cooperation with the aim of transforming the agricultural sector into sustainable systems and deepening the mutual exchange of experiences.

During these last five months, according to the Ministry of Commerce, Colombia has carried out 1,780 exports and 720 imports of different products, through the Simón Bolívar, Francisco de Paula Santander and Atanasio Girardot bridges, which connect North of Santander with the Venezuelan State of Táchira.

“Little by little the negotiations will be reactivated, because if there are legitimate claims from the authorities and citizens of the two countries, we have to analyze them, respect them, promote intelligent, friendly and coordinated dialogue,” said Minister Umaña.

According to the information collected by the same radio channel, the Ministry of Commerce would not only analyze the idea of ​​extending the mobilization hours of public transport vehicles across the Colombian-Venezuelan border, but also of individuals.

They approve a tax for those who leave Venezuela through border bridges with Colombia

The proposal of the Colombian Ministry of Commerce to extend the hours of vehicular transit between the country and Venezuela, is made known just a few days after the Venezuelan Legislative Council approved in second discussion and unanimously, the Tax System Law, an initiative with which the collection of a tribute is considered for people who leave that territory and stamp their passports in the offices of the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Aliens (Saime).

According to the information obtained by Semana magazine, the tax would be collected promptly from citizens who leave Venezuelan territory through the binational bridges that connect the department of Norte de Santander with the State of Táchira: Simón Bolívar, Francisco de Paula Santander and Atanasio Girardot.

The tax, which was established in ten Tachira State Tax Units (10 UTET), would be equivalent to 7,000 Colombian pesos, according to data obtained by the Bogota publication. However, the deputy of the Venezuelan National Assembly, Juan Carlos Palencia, told Caracol Radio that the tribute would be equivalent to 90,000 Colombian pesos.

Although it is not yet clear how much the tax would be equivalent to in Colombian pesos, the Venezuelan deputy rejected the measure before the microphones of the same station, arguing that it “goes against border integration and the union of two brother nations.”

“56 taxes have been announced, but some are more controversial than the tax with 10 tax units, which will harm Venezuelans who seek to leave the state of Táchira and cross the border through international bridges. We understand that tributes must be sought, but it must be done without generating affectations because the pocket of the Tachirenses is not enough for more,” Palencia told Caracol Radio.

Given the nonconformity generated by the tribute, the deputy revealed to the radio station that the opposition would appeal the measure, in order to prevent the transit of Colombians and Venezuelans from being affected. with Infobae

Related