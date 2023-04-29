Mindefensa is summoned for possible cost overruns in vehicle purchases

The Attorney General’s Office summoned Defense Minister Iván Velásquez and all the people who participated in a meeting to explain the cost overruns of the 8X8 vehicle contract at the Ministry of National Defense.

A team, made up of prosecutors from the Specialized Directorate against Corruption and the CTI, will carry out the investigative acts aimed at collecting the information and sufficient elements to know in detail the facts related to the contracting process.

Publications known in recent days indicate that illegal actions have been presented, for which reason the Attorney General of the Nation is assisted by the constitutional obligation to assume the investigations and act in accordance with its powers to find any action that constitutes a crime against the administration public.

In this sense, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that, in addition to the Minister of Defense, the Vice Minister of Strategy and Planning, General (r), Ricardo Díaz; Javier Mondragón, director of capacity projection and innovation; yenni Mora, state contracting advisor; Colonels Óscar Melo Muñiz, manager of the project to strengthen the Army’s operational capabilities for the defense of the border of 8×8 vehicles; Colonel Carlos Luque Ochoa, director of the Infantry School; and Deputy First Sergeant Andrés Aldana, member of the Technical Committee of the 8×8 vehicle project.