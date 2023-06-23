Home » Mindeporte and Mintic ask Win Sports to allow the broadcast of the final
News

Mindeporte and Mintic ask Win Sports to allow the broadcast of the final

by admin
Mindeporte and Mintic ask Win Sports to allow the broadcast of the final

The world came crashing down on Win Sports: The channel that owns the sports rights in Colombia is against a rock and a hard place due to the refusal to broadcast the games on a giant screen in different public squares in Medellín and Bogotá.

The incident caused outrage and It was taken as an anti-populist measure that at this time has faced the channel against the Mayor’s Office of Medellín and the Mayor’s Office of Bogotáheaded by Daniel Quintero Calle and the mayoress Claudia López.

Also read: Quintero and Claudia López face Win Sports to broadcast the final

The discussion has already reached the national order and different ministries have spoken out against Win Sportsasking them to reconsider and allow the game to be broadcast on giant screens so that people can see it in community and enjoy the football party.

Mintic pronounces on the refusal of Win Sports

“I respectfully invite Win Sports TV to consider the possibility that the Colombian soccer final can be broadcast in public and popular places”said Mauricio Lizcano, Ministry of Information Technology and Communications of Colombia.

In addition: Juan Felipe Cadavid’s hints against a journalist from Win Sports?

Although the Minister of Sports Astrid Rodríguez has not ruled on the matter, she did participate in the petition by sharing Mauricio Lizcano’s call on her profile. So things, there will be little left for the discussion to escalate to the Presidency and it will be Gustavo Petro himself who will rule and intercede for the request that different estates make today in favor of a public spectacle.

See also  Police checks in the Bronx district of Pordenone: 94 people identified, are mainly children

“I have been telling you for weeks of the interest of the Petro government in a football model for all, with FPC matches on public and regional channels… Today WIN gave him papaya to warm up that issue,” journalist Alejandro Pino Calaad commented on his networks.

You may also like

Alessandro Del Piero: Hamšík also had an impact...

Pros and cons of a possible increase in...

Two people die in an accident between Cotta...

Streets of San Salvador were flooded by a...

This is how Casanare did in the Departmental...

Show greater responsibility and action in promoting the...

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Sophia Ankershofen, buy

“Public institutions do not pay taxes and the...

E-waste: Essen students win collection competition

They capture “La Osa”, a gang member who...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy