Mineducación set an increase in enrollment and educational costs in private schools for 2024 – news

The Ministry of National Education established, through Resolution 17821 of September 30, 2022, the increases applicable to the tuition and pension rates of private preschool, basic and secondary educational establishments in the country that will be applied in the school year. 2024.

Through this regulation, the maximum increases in monthly enrollment and pensions that non-official educational establishments may apply to provide the service for the next year are set.

As established by the Educational portfolio, the increase base will be set in accordance with the Consumer Price Index – CPI as of August 2023, issued by DANE, which was located at 11.43%.

From there, each educational establishment will be able to access additional fixed percentage points, according to the following criteria:

Classification by institutional self-assessment, defined by the regime in which the educational establishment is located as follows:

Permanence index. According to the inter-annual and intra-annual retention and promotion rates, it can be located in the following ranges.

Additionally, private educational establishments will be able to access additional scores for implementing inclusive education strategies in accordance with Decree 1421 of 2017 that report enrollment in SIMAT with students with disabilities, which may increase up to 0.25%;

Likewise, by salary leveling agreement with Fecode of 2023, schools that certify that in the previous year at least 80% of their teachers were paid in accordance with the teaching scale of Decree 2277/79 may increase up to 1 (one ) additional percentage point in educational costs by 2024.

According to this, the increases in educational costs for private schools in 2024 will range between 11.59% for a school located in a Controlled Regime and with a low permanence rate and to which the additional points for inclusive education do not apply and salary level agreement; up to 13.98%, for a school located in Regulation due to quality certification, high permanence rate, inclusive education and salary leveling with Fecode.

The Ministry of Education also clarifies that it is the Certified Territorial Entities that will issue the administrative acts to set the rate increase for 2024 before they begin their enrollment process, clearly specifying the regime in which the educational establishment is located.

On the other hand, the Boards of Directors, an entity of the school government, in which parents participate, who are aware of the economic reality of families, may decide to make increases lower than the limit set by the Ministry of National Education in Resolution 17821 of 2023. .

Additionally, Resolution 17821 also establishes that private schools may not engage in restrictive practices when requesting educational materials, requiring the acquisition of supplies, texts or uniforms of specific brands or preventing the concurrence of multiple suppliers; and that the lists of school supplies must be made known well in advance.

Concerns and irregularities detected by parents or guardians regarding educational materials and the increase in rates above those allowed in this resolution must be made to the Ministry of Education of their jurisdiction through the service channels provided by them for such purpose. end.

