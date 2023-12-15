Mineducación will recognize the UPC for accreditation of High Quality programs

The Ministry of National Education through the Quality Directorate for Higher Education will praise the work being carried out by the rector of the Popular University of Cesar, Rober Romero Ramírez and his work team to accredit High Quality programs.

The granting of the order of recognition to the “Manuel Zapata Olivella” higher education academic programs is done through resolution No 23221 of December 1, 2023, which to recognize the programs that were accredited with high quality by the Ministry of National Education, between May twenty-eight (28), 2022 and July thirty-one (31), 2023.

The recognition gala called “Night of Educational Excellence: celebrating the future” will take place today at the Pacific Valley Event Center in Arroyo Hondo, Yumbo Valle del Cauca.

Romero Ramírez will receive the UPC award for accrediting the Agroindustrial Engineering, Electronic Engineering and Nursing programs with High Quality. “These recognitions force us and commit us to continue working to achieve High Quality accreditation for the greatest number of academic programs and of course High Quality institutional accreditation,” said rector Rober Romero Ramírez.

