Environmental lawyer Juan Ceballos is inviting a Mining and Energy Forum

Today, Friday March 17, at 3 pm at the UTCH and tomorrow Saturday March 18 at 9 am at the headquarters of the Diocese of Quibdó.

Juan Ceballos denounced and managed to prevent the logging project by a Canadian multinational in Bahía Solano, at the time of the government of Álvaro Uribe Vélez.