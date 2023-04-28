Minerva Foods stands out in productive practices

Minerva Foods, a company dedicated to the production of beef with more than eight years of presence in the country and one of the largest producers and marketers of fresh meat and its derivatives in South America, obtained an “A” rating in the Supplier Engagement Rating ‒SER del Carbon Disclosure Project‒ CDP, international rating that evaluates the performance of companies in the areas of governance, goals, Scope 3 emissions and commitment to the value chain through the Climate Change questionnaire.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to continue acting responsibly with the environment and society as a whole. Over the years, we have invested in initiatives and the commitment of the entire supply chain to adopt best practices. This continuous effort has allowed us to reach more and more positions of distinction”, commented Támara Lopes, Executive Manager of Sustainability at Minerva Foods.

Thanks to its performance, Minerva Foods was recognized as a leader in supplier commitment, positioning itself in the group that reached the leadership level in their respective sectors of operation (36% of the total respondents). The score obtained by the company is also higher than the regional average for South America and the food and beverage processing sector.

CDP is an international non-profit organization, considered one of the world’s leading initiatives in environmental transparency, providing important information to investors, companies and governments about organizations’ environmental data and opportunities to reduce emissions. The organization works with more than 8,400 organizations around the world to measure and report data on carbon, water and forest emissions, as well as provide recommendations to improve sustainability strategies and reduce environmental impact.