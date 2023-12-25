Ming Jianping, Director of Education of Heping District, Tianjin: Respect each child’s life, one characteristic, one person, one world – Xinhuanet

The 14th Xinhuanet Education Forum in Beijing Focuses on Building Educational Power

Xinhuanet, Beijing, December 25th – The 14th Xinhuanet Education Forum was held in Beijing on the 21st, with the theme “Gathering Strong Momentum to Build an Educational Power”. The first roundtable dialogue session of the basic education sub-forum was hosted by Shang Liang, content director of the Education Center of Xinhuanet. The dialogue included Li Xun, former first-level inspector of the Education Working Committee of the Fujian Provincial Committee and the Provincial Department of Education, Yang Xiaohui, director of the Education Committee of Fengtai District, Beijing, Tianjin Municipal Government, Ming Jianping, Director of Education of Heping District, and Xiong Yongchang, Secretary of the Party Committee and Principal of Beijing No. 101 Middle School, discussed topics such as talent cultivation, teacher training, and cultivating the scientific spirit, and shared their respective views.

Regarding the issue of exploring the establishment of an integrated training path for small, medium, and large schools, Ming Jianping emphasized the importance of innovative thinking from an early age. He highlighted the need for children to develop a habit of questioning and challenging, as well as the integration of rational and perceptual thinking through literature, history, philosophy, and art courses in primary and secondary schools. He stressed that failure to cultivate these thinking habits early on would make it extremely difficult to develop innovative talents in the future.

Ming Jianping also discussed the importance of high-quality professional teachers and suggested the selection and theoretical improvement of outstanding educational practitioners to enhance the training of teachers, breaking subject boundaries and reforming content and methods to keep up with societal and technological developments.

Addressing the role of basic education in building a powerful country in education, Ming Jianping emphasized the importance of respecting the unique characteristics of each child throughout their lives, and the need for scientific education to cultivate students’ questioning spirit and rational thinking.

The dialogue at the 14th Xinhuanet Education Forum provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities for building a powerful educational system in China, emphasizing the importance of innovative thinking, high-quality teacher training, and the cultivation of scientific qualities in students at the basic education level.

