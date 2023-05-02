Minga demands to be in Total Peace

After three days of meeting in Bogotá, the indigenous minga and peasant organizations from Nariño, Putumayo, Huila and Valle del Cauca, culminated the congregation after requesting the National Government to guarantee their participation in Total Peace and to the armed groups, to demand an armed ceasefire .

Newspaper of Huila, Huila

By: Gloria Camargo

Communities in southwestern Colombia came together for three days to demand a ceasefire and hostilities in the region. Nearly 5,000 inhabitants participated in the Indigenous Minga in Bogotá, which put together a proposal to guarantee their participation in Total Peace, as well as to demand respect for their territorial autonomy. The Indigenous Guard was in charge of the spokesperson during the last day of the meeting and demanded that the armed groups respect their territory.

It is important to remember that this Indigenous Minga traveled to the capital of the country, since April 17 to establish a direct dialogue with the National Government and comply with resolution number 1515 of 2021.

The dialogues have been advancing, with meetings with the different Ministries, such as the Ministry of Health, where important advances have been consolidated in the construction of the health model of the indigenous peoples of Huila.

Leonardo Ome, leader of the Regional Indigenous Council of Huila, stressed that his organization has been working on this health model since 2016 and that it is in the implementation phase. Ethnic and peasant organizations from departments such as Nariño, Putumayo and Valle del Cauca also participated in the meeting, as well as members of the United Nations Verification Mission and the OAS Mission to Support the Peace Process.

war stories

Juliana Yule, indigenous leader and Kiwe Thegna, or caretaker of the land, made an urgent call to protect the survival of her people. Yule denounced the constant persecution, threats, accusations and murders that have claimed the lives of hundreds of her colleagues.

In an interview, he stated that “the survival as peoples is at risk” and that they demand respect from the different armed groups, since they do not want more violence.

Unfortunately, the situation that Yule describes is a reality for indigenous communities in Colombia, especially in the department of Cauca.

In 2022 alone, the Cauca Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC) registered 576 humanitarian damages in the area, including murders, recruitment of minors, collective threats, harassment, combat, kidnappings, forced disappearances, and attacks on civilian property, among other acts. . Surprisingly, these actions did not diminish even with the ceasefire that the government of Gustavo Petro signed with various armed organizations that control that territory.

The crisis that these communities are experiencing is of great magnitude, and has led the CRIC to convene the Humanitarian, Political and Social Minga for the Defense of Life, the Territory and the Total and Integral Peace of the Peoples.

empty chairs

The ELN delegates and the FARC dissidents from Segunda Marquetalia and the Central General Staff (EMC) did not attend the meeting, which caused annoyance among those present. The armed groups sent videos and communiqués that were rejected by the communities, who hoped to put their demands directly to them.

“Here a written invitation was sent to those groups. We told them that no one is going to be favored here, that they should not proclaim themselves owners of the town or of society, because here we are already tired of instrumentalization. We want them to come and tell us what their real desire for peace is,” said one of the organizers of the meeting.

The communities demanded real participation in the peace process and the implementation of urgent actions to de-escalate the conflict. In addition, they announced a mobilization of at least 500 indigenous community members to Bogotá to expose the seriousness of the conflict in the region and present President Petro with a proposal to participate in the dialogue tables with the armed structures.

“The Government has some interests and the armed groups too, but we are the ones who suffer the most from the armed conflict. If we do not become actors in this process, others will decide for us and that peace will not be well established,” said one of the leaders of the minga.

conclusions

Finally, Alejandro Casamachín, CRIC coordinator of humanitarian dialogues, pointed out that after decades of clandestine meetings with the armed groups to demand respect for their territories, the CRIC issued a resolution to hold public dialogues in order to “safeguard life , the territory and avoid the extermination of our communities”.

In addition, the indigenous youth who participated in the minga asked the National Government to create a Vice Ministry of Youth and demanded that the Ministry of the Interior comply with the agreements they reached in September 2022, when they agreed on various solutions to the risks due to of the violence experienced by this population in Cauca.

Casamachín emphasized that government mechanisms are slow, while in the territories the conflict does not wait. For this reason, they seek a multilateral ceasefire, since a bilateral ceasefire, which is between the armed groups, is not enough. The coordinator also pointed out that they hope that the murders will stop, that International Humanitarian Law will be respected and that there will be a real commitment to gestures that allow them to live in peace.