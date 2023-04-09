Monument conservators and volunteers save the mill from decay

The mill was built by the Coswig monument conservator Günther Schulze. When he passed away in 2001, the miniature model fell into disrepair until it was rebuilt as an attraction eight years later. Werner Hebeld from Wildberg near Klipphausen plucked up courage with his wife and rebuilt the attraction in the mid-60s. He will run the mill with her on a voluntary basis until 2021. Then it is uncertain for a long time what will happen to the mill. The community is looking for a new operator and finds Cornelia Figas and Anja Rackette. The two of them can’t watch the property deteriorate.

We couldn’t watch it all degenerate here. Mr Schulze would not have wanted that either.

Anya Rackette

Volunteer at the mill





Without much prior knowledge of the mill trade, the two bring the area into shape. One of the people who helped them in particular is Detlef Maaß, who still keeps the miniature mill running to this day.

From mill fan to chief machinist

He says that he was already enthusiastic about the grain mill and that he didn’t hesitate for long when Corneliga Figas and Anja Rackette asked him for support. Said and done. Maass begins to read up on mills and to repair the miniature grinder. A nice side effect: now he is the expert and can tell and demonstrate to all guests how flour is made from the grain.