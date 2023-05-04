Home » Minibus crashed into a power pole in Balikesir and somersaulted
News

Minibus crashed into a power pole in Balikesir and somersaulted

According to the information obtained, from the direction of Havran Edremit heading towards 43 HF 076 plate minibusAfter the driver lost control of the steering wheel, he went to the median at the district entrance junction and crashed into the electricity pole and somersaulted.

Police, health and fire crews were dispatched to the scene after the accident was reported. Three people in the vehicle were seriously injured in the accident. The first aid to the injured was made at the scene by 112 teams. Injured to Edremit State Hospital shipped. related to the accident Edremit The District Police Department launched an investigation.

