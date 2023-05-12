Home » Minimarket name stirs up social networks – Diario La Hora
News

Minimarket name stirs up social networks – Diario La Hora

by admin
Minimarket name stirs up social networks – Diario La Hora

The new family business received congratulations from the inhabitants of Valencia.

A product store massive consume It has given a lot to talk about on social networks since the night of Wednesday, May 10, 2023.
Several digital portals suggested that a popular supermarket chain would have opened a new branch in the Valencia canton. But when comparing the business name, most hinted that it was a business or marketing ploy.
Their colors and letter characteristics match, which is why a series of debates were generated in the red social Facebook.
That was how he Futi minimarket (United Family Working Intellectually) became famous in Ecuador. The business was born in the canton Valencia for four months, its owner made it known, Nelly Almache.
The merchant stated that her business has nothing to do with the popular chain s and that the name Futi was the brainchild of one of his sons.
“My son was the one who came up with the name and it has a family meaning, all my brothers are merchants and we have always dedicated ourselves to this type of activity,” said the entrepreneur.
After his clarification that he made on social networks, Internet users left him congratulatory comments for the entrepreneurship and creativity of the name; at the same time they wished much success.
In the business, located in the calle Bolívar, (diagonal to Parque de la Madre) Products from the coast and mountains are sold, as well as merchandise made by local artisans. (LL)

See also  The Presidium of the First Session of the 14th Provincial People's Congress held its fifth meeting and decided to submit the relevant draft resolutions to all delegations for deliberation Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

You may also like

Do a good job in the employment and...

Whistleblowing, reporting of wrongdoing in the workplace: what...

DOM benefits more young people with the Specialization...

Political thermometer: Petro talks about alleged ‘coup’

in exchange for a month all inclusive in...

Three arrested for transporting endangered wildlife specimens

Murdered Mario García Moreno – Chocó7días.com

Xi Jinping’s Disaster Prevention, Mitigation and Relief Work:...

“Investing in knowledge, a decisive element for seizing...

Davide Lo Surdo, a name written in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy