Minimarket name stirs up social networks – Diario La Hora

A product store massive consume It has given a lot to talk about on social networks since the night of Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Several digital portals suggested that a popular supermarket chain would have opened a new branch in the Valencia canton. But when comparing the business name, most hinted that it was a business or marketing ploy.

Their colors and letter characteristics match, which is why a series of debates were generated in the red social Facebook.

That was how he Futi minimarket (United Family Working Intellectually) became famous in Ecuador. The business was born in the canton Valencia for four months, its owner made it known, Nelly Almache.

The merchant stated that her business has nothing to do with the popular chain s and that the name Futi was the brainchild of one of his sons.

“My son was the one who came up with the name and it has a family meaning, all my brothers are merchants and we have always dedicated ourselves to this type of activity,” said the entrepreneur.

After his clarification that he made on social networks, Internet users left him congratulatory comments for the entrepreneurship and creativity of the name; at the same time they wished much success.

In the business, located in the calle Bolívar, (diagonal to Parque de la Madre) Products from the coast and mountains are sold, as well as merchandise made by local artisans. (LL)