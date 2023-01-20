Home News Minimum wage: How poor is a Colombian in the rest of the world?
News

Minimum wage: How poor is a Colombian in the rest of the world?

by admin
Minimum wage: How poor is a Colombian in the rest of the world?

The economic situation of the world is not going through the best moment due to different situations that have plunged different countries into a deep recession. Colombia obviously was not going to be the exception, with skyrocketing inflation, the rise in a large number of goods and services, skyrocketing interest rates, the skyrocketing dollar and a whole class of factors that make the average Colombian can buy less with the same money.

In 2022, according to DANE, annual inflation was 13.12%much higher than the variation of 5.6% in 2021. A situation that, among other things, has caused citizens to see their finances seriously hit in the face of a minimum wage that, despite having grown by 16%, was left on fire crossed of the hikes.

So things, An average Colombian who earns this specific salary will receive a total of 1,160,000 pesos in base salary and 140,606 pesos in transportation assistance.. That is, a total of $1,300,606 from which 92,800 pesos must be deducted for health and pension, rent, market, telephony, services and other expenses that depend on each case.

See also  Poor work, boom in Italy, fourth in Europe: it concerns one out of four workers

You may also like

With precautionary measures they seek to protect indigenous...

Xinhua Viewpoint | Ten Questions and Ten Answers...

This is the Medellín tax calendar in 2023

“Expert Consensus on Antiviral Therapy for Patients Infected...

They captured two alleged kidnappers of Erick Mathías...

More investment for the department

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Tullis Vista Hermosa is already preparing the 2023...

Organizations agree to make a single Carnival in...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy