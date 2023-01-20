The economic situation of the world is not going through the best moment due to different situations that have plunged different countries into a deep recession. Colombia obviously was not going to be the exception, with skyrocketing inflation, the rise in a large number of goods and services, skyrocketing interest rates, the skyrocketing dollar and a whole class of factors that make the average Colombian can buy less with the same money.

In 2022, according to DANE, annual inflation was 13.12%much higher than the variation of 5.6% in 2021. A situation that, among other things, has caused citizens to see their finances seriously hit in the face of a minimum wage that, despite having grown by 16%, was left on fire crossed of the hikes.

So things, An average Colombian who earns this specific salary will receive a total of 1,160,000 pesos in base salary and 140,606 pesos in transportation assistance.. That is, a total of $1,300,606 from which 92,800 pesos must be deducted for health and pension, rent, market, telephony, services and other expenses that depend on each case.