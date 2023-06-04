Mining companies halt operations in Colombia due to insecurity

In the midst of a climate of insecurity and uncertainty, six major mining companies have decided to stop their operations in Colombia. Agnico Eagle, Fortescue Metals, Barrick Gold, Royal Road Minerals, Iam Gold and Touchstone Gold are forced to halt their work due to various factors, including public disorder, social unrest, high tax burden and lack of clear rules of game.

The constant episodes of violence and altercations created an unsafe environment for the development of mining operations in various regions of the country. In addition, this instability was aggravated by the lack of clear rules of the game in the legal regulations related to the sector.

Likewise, the high tax burden imposed on mining companies contributed to uncertainty in the investment environment. The unclear economic and regulatory outlook has led these companies to rethink their permanence in Colombian territory. In fact, it was learned that Agnico Eagle, Fortescue Metals, Barrick Gold and Royal Road Minerals are considering leaving the country if conditions do not improve significantly.

For his part, Juan Camilo Nariño, executive president of the Colombian Mining Association, stated that insecurity and uncertainty regarding investment are the main reasons that have led these companies to consider leaving the national territory if conditions do not improve. .

The union leader, who refrained from revealing the names of the mining companies due to confidentiality, indicated that they carried out gold and copper extraction activities in various departments of the country, such as Antioquia, Caldas, Cauca, Nariño, Huila and Putumayo, therefore that the cessation of these operations has meant an investment loss in Colombia between US$35 million and US$50 million.

A few days ago, the mining companies Zijin Continental and Mineros also faced public order problems at their projects. Zijin Continental in its Buriticá gold project, and Mineros with its task at El Bagre, both in Antioquia. These events show the challenges that mining companies face to develop their activities in Colombia.

OPERATIONS STOPPED

In the last year, four mining companies have decided to end their operations in Colombia due to the legal and fiscal insecurity they face in the country. According to sources from the National Mining Agency, Agnico Eagle, Fortescue Metals and Barrick Gold did not have the necessary titles to develop their projects in Colombia, so they sought to establish strategic alliances with other companies that did have such permits.

For this reason, mining companies have reduced or frozen their investments due to the complex relationships with local communities and legal obstacles in the mining sector.

“Added to the above, the sector must live with a government policy that hits them at the fiscal and operational level. There are expectations about the proposed New Mining Law, the ban on open-pit mining, the suspension of mining titles, the protection policy for untitled mining, and the new environmental requirements that would be imposed to obtain the license.” , said Inés Elvira Vesga, a partner at Holland & Knight.

Toronto, Canada-based Agnico Eagle is known in the mining sector for its investment agreements with Newmont Mining Corporation and Royal Road Minerals for exploration activities in Colombia and Nicaragua. For its part, Fortescue Metals, based in Perth, Australia, arrived in Colombia in 2019 to explore and produce copper.

Since then, the company has submitted 64 applications for exploration concessions in areas with copper and gold potential in various municipalities of the country such as Algeciras, Gigante, Baraya, Hobo or Tello, in Huila, and Puerto Asís, Orito and Villagarzón, in Putumayo. He also requested permission to study in Nariño. However, the movements of environmental groups and the arrival of the pandemic forced the company to return the permits and stop its operations.

Barrick Gold Corporation, a multinational dedicated to the production of gold, based in Toronto, Canada, which landed in Colombia in the same year; It is considered by analysts as the largest multinational in the world.

Its portfolio is made up of the development of 23 mining complexes in the US, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, New Guinea and Zambia. Likewise, half of the extraction volumes are obtained from tasks in the US and Canada, 25% from Australia, 19% from South America, and 6% from Africa.

Barrick is currently running various exploration projects in more than 15 countries. However, this company is no longer in Colombia.

The list of mining companies that have decided to stop their operations in Colombia is extended with the departure of the companies Iam Gold Corporation and Touchstone Gold, due to legal obstacles and delays in procedures that affected their normal development in the country.

Iam Gold Corporation, headquartered in Toronto, Canada, experienced insolvency and financial problems internally. In addition, the operation they were developing in Titiribí, Antioquia, was stopped by an agreement of the Municipal Council that prohibited mining activities in the area.

The miner pointed out that the management of mining regulations in Colombia is complex and at the discretion of the municipal entities, which manage Agreements before the councils to stop the extractive operation, even if the Constitutional Court with sentence 095 of 2019 has prohibited it.

Likewise, the company stressed that, although the environmental guideline in the country is issued by the Ministry of the Environment, the regional autonomous corporations follow the guidelines of the mayors or governors, which harms the normal development of the mining operation.

The mining complex for the medium-scale and industrial production of gold began work in 2010, but today it is in the process of closing.

DO NOT DISCARD CLOSING THE OPERATION

On the other hand, the Touchstone Gold mining company, dedicated to the production of gold and silver in Segovia, Antioquia, is also in a similar situation. The company’s management does not rule out closing the operation due to the delay of the Ministry of the Environment in endorsing a license request that would allow the expansion of the project.

This request takes more than 300 days, although it should generally take no more than 100 days. The company seeks to make the operation economically sustainable through this expansion, but bureaucratic delays have generated uncertainty about the future of the project.

CONTINUE, BUT WITH SURVEILLANCE

Meanwhile, the British mining company Royal Road Minerals, which has projects in Antioquia and Nariño, has told the country’s mining sector that for the moment they are still in Colombia, but they have made it clear that they will continue to be very vigilant and cautious when making decisions in the future. .

Royal Road Minerals, with headquarters in London, United Kingdom, and operations in Saudi Arabia and Argentina, is a relevant figure on the map of the mining industry in Colombia. In June 2021, the company received approval from the authorities to develop the Güíntar, Niverengo and Margaritas projects in Anzá, Antioquia.

At the time, Tim Coughlin, chief executive of Royal Road Minerals, highlighted that the integration of new geological information had defined promising targets in depth.

The British mining company concentrates its exploration efforts on the La Golondrina and La Redención projects, located in La Llanada, Nariño.

The mining industry plays a fundamental role in the country’s economy, generating employment and contributing to the entry of foreign currency. Therefore, it is vital for the authorities to take effective measures to guarantee security and provide a favorable environment for investment in this strategic sector, since the decision of these mining companies has generated concern in the sector.