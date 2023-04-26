Home » Mining company worker died in spectacular traffic accident
by admin
The man who lost his life in a spectacular traffic accident on the San Roque-Bosconia road, at the height of the township of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Cesar, this Monday, was identified as Rafael Coronado.

The victim was traveling as the driver of a KKW-979 license plate car and collided from the side of an XIE-147 license plate tractor, which left the road and ended up overturned and later completely incinerated. The driver of this heavy vehicle was injured and was taken to a nearby care center.

The authorities indicated that the hypothesis of the accident was the invasion of the lane by the driver of the car.

Likewise, it was learned that Coronado was a worker for the JOL contractor at the service of the multinational Drummond.

