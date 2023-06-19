Home » Mining in Chocó: An underground treasure
Mining in Chocó: An underground treasure

by admin
A department that lives surrounded by the struggle of armed groups, where the multicultural richness that is hidden at first sight in its land and its people is forgotten.

The Chocó counts as two main economic activities, fishing and mining, the gold that is usually extracted from these lands does not usually have a happy ending for the people who are dedicated to mining.

Many of these people who seek an opportunity to survive and get ahead with their lives in mining end up being killed by armed groups, gangs, and thieves in the area.

A very risky job, which can yield higher profits.

“Cob” who is dedicated to mining usually says:Here in Chocó it is believed that gold has life and that people with a “bad chest”, a kind of intense greed to find it, make it run away.

This woman with heart and courage is part of the few people who know the art of artisanal mining.

It is about ancestral knowledge that has spread over entire generations, mostly from the times of the conquest.

People like her grow their own food like: banana, papaya, soursop and cane for personal consumption.

collided
Colombia

