Juan Espinal has been representing the Chamber for Antioquia for two terms and referred to the mining strike that is currently taking place in the Bajo Cauca region, he considers that the Government has not acted with due speed and that the president should visit this region.

THE NEW CENTURY: How would you rate the National Government’s reaction to the mining strike?

JUAN ESPINAL: I regret the lack of reaction from the national government after 12 days of mining strike, between Thursday and Friday we barely saw the interest of the Government, the ministers of Defense, Interior and Environment arrived in Medellín for a meeting with the government of Antioquia . I would think that they should be in the field, they have to go directly to lower Cauca to talk and listen to what are the true scope that the organizers of the mining strike are demanding. Obviously it must be rejected that characters outside the law are infiltrating the demonstrations in Bajo Cauca, I think that obviously the full weight of the law must fall on the bandits, we must protect the small and medium-sized miners that have been formalized or that They are in the process of being formalized. In the same way, large companies such as Mineros SA must be protected, which is 100% national and which is essential for the economic development of Bajo Cauca, especially in El Bagre, but the message for the national government is forcefulness against the bandits who they are infiltrating the demonstrations, like those who have burned ambulances and put the lives of citizens at risk. How is it possible that they get a pregnant woman out of an ambulance? That really has to be rejected. I flatly believe that it is not the way of social protest and there they burned the Tarazá tollbooth. So, unfortunate, I think there has been a lack of national forcefulness and I think this also sent a message to the government and that is that the public forces must protect our police and soldiers and we must strengthen the institutional framework and not weaken it.

ENS: What are the concrete reasons for the miners’ protest?

IS: The small and medium miners that come from the formalization process are requesting and demanding more guarantees in them. But I believe that there is another reality and that is where we call on the National Government to be more forceful to fight against the criminals who are exploiting natural resources today and are putting our environmental heritage at risk. So there we have two important x-rays: one where we need the Government to protect small and medium-sized miners and large businessmen who are legalized, who are the ones who pay taxes, who contribute to the general system of royalties. But also forcefulness to combat the illegals, because there it is a reality in terms of coca crops that the Government must combat. Now, we are aware of the reality of the fight against drug trafficking that this new presidency has that is worrying and that unfortunately at the rate we are going, at the end of the year, we can reach 330,000 hectares of coca. These are issues of concern, but the main thing is to recover and restore public order and the security of the more than 400,000 inhabitants in the region who are demanding that the Government help them. The departmental government, headed by Aníbal Gaviria, has made great efforts, but it has not been enough.

ENS: What happened after the meeting of the defense, interior and environment ministers in the Antioquia government at the end of last week in Medellín?

IS: Really little has happened because unemployment and blockades persist. Here what we need is more forcefulness. Yesterday the president of Montería was there, but I think he should be in Caucasia, obviously leading the unified command post and trying to solve the mining strike.

ENS: It is said that the Clan del Golfo is behind the mining strike. What information do you have about it?

IS: Well, it has been denounced by the President of the Republic, the governor of Antioquia and here the message is clear for the Government and it is all the forcefulness against the bandits and all the forcefulness against the criminal gangs. Bandits and criminal structures cannot be served with red wine and cookies. Now, they are in the mood and with the will to dialogue within that framework of total peace, within the framework of the Submission Law that was filed in the Congress of the Republic, or are these acts really strategies to put pressure on the National Government? and that is where the Government has to be very skilful. But the most important thing is that it has to guarantee citizen security for the inhabitants of the region.

ENS: How do you rate the reaction of the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, in handling this crisis?

IS: The governor has made great efforts, he has led, he has been up front, he has put his chest to the situation, but it is not enough because all the support of the National Government is needed.

ENS: Do you see a way out of this situation of the mining strike soon?

IS: The truth is that I hope that this strike ends quickly. Even on the weekend I called on the president to visit Caucasia, we need him. He is the commander of the Public Force in our country and this strike cannot be solved from the Casa de Nariño, from the desk or from the Twitter account. I believe that the president should leave this social network and govern more because there are many adverse situations that we are experiencing in the country today. The latest events in the field of security, such as what happened recently in San Vicente del Caguan, is to call on the president and the defense minister to govern, to make forceful decisions and solve the problems we are facing today. on safety matter. Last week three deputy ministers visited the area, but there was no solution, this means that the citizens want to speak directly with the president. The Government has lacked organization and is experiencing a crisis. I see that he only talks to whoever is convenient for him. For our part, we are organizing a visit with Dr. Álvaro Uribe to Bajo Cauca.