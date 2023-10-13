Home » MinInterior appoints regional links to promote transparency in territorial elections – news
News

by admin
The Attorney General’s Office, through the Boyacá Section, exposed an illegal network known as ‘Los Americans’, allegedly involved in exploiting minors to sell illegal substances in Tunja.

The judicial actions carried out in coordination with the National Police allowed the capture of three alleged members of the illegal organization, who would be in charge of obtaining illegal substances that would later be distributed in the form of drug dealing.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence collected determined that the illegal actions were committed in the Los Patriotas, San Antonio, Manzanares, Xativilla, Terminal Antiguo and El Curubal neighborhoods, in the capital of Boyacá.

Information in the possession of the investigating entity made it possible to establish that the defendants apparently sold narcotics in school environments, parks and public roads, where they also induced young people, many of whom were teenagers, to consume them.

Apparently, one of those investigated would have used his own daughter, a minor, to sell the substances to other children.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the detainees with crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics; in addition to use of minors to commit crimes, charges that were not accepted.

During the search and seizure procedures, a traumatic pistol and money that would be the product of illicit sales were seized.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, a guarantee control judge sent those investigated to jail.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

