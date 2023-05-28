Minister Abdel Jalil pays an inspection visit to the Souss-Massa region

Electronic flag – Rabat The Minister of Transport and Logistics paid a visit to the Souss-Massa region, on Friday, May 26, 2023, accompanied by a delegation of ministry officials. At the beginning of this visit, the Minister presided over the opening ceremony of the second session of the Logistics Regional Meetings, in the presence of the head of the agency, which is organized by “LogisMed” under the auspices of the Ministry and in partnership with the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities, under the slogan “Logistics at the service of the food industry sector and the national territory.”

On this occasion, the minister highlighted in his speech the important role played by the logistics sector in enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy and in creating job opportunities, noting that logistics platforms play a pivotal role in developing trade flows and facilitating trade.

The minister pointed out that this meeting constitutes a platform for exchange that calls on the various actors in the logistics sector to work hard to make this sector a lever to keep pace with the dynamic of development that our country knows, and to discuss the logistical problems specific to each side.

The Minister also emphasized that Morocco, under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory, has adopted a proactive approach represented in investing in multi-modal transport infrastructure with world-class specifications. Adding that we are called upon to continue efforts to value these important gains by accelerating the implementation of the national strategy for the development of logistics competitiveness.

The minister also highlighted future challenges for the sector, particularly sustainability and digitization in logistics services, and highlighted that Morocco is developing important logistics hubs both nationally and internationally.

This meeting constituted an opportunity for exchange between the various actors in the logistics sector on important topics, with the aim of identifying appropriate logistical pillars to keep pace with the dynamic of development that the Souss-Massa region knows and transform it into a logistics platform oriented towards Africa.

After that, Abdel Jalil held a meeting at the headquarters of the governorate of the Souss-Massa region, in the presence of the wali of the region and the head of the region, on the road safety file in the Souss-Massa region. To adopt the regional plan to improve road safety indicators in the region. The two sides also discussed a number of issues of concern to the transport and logistics sectors in the Souss-Massa region.

After that, Abdeljalil, accompanied by the governor of the region, the worker of the prefecture of Inezgane Ait Melloul and the head of the region, made a field visit to the workshops of preparing the logistics area project south of Ait Melloul, in order to inspect the progress of the works of this large project that started in May 2021.

The Minister was presented with a presentation about this station, which covers an area of ​​45 hectares, at a financial cost of 350 million dirhams, including a financial contribution of 100 million dirhams to the authority.

The progress rate of the first phase of the works has reached about 60%, and it is expected, according to the schedule of the works, to complete this phase, which concerns the preparation of the station’s facilities and equipment inside and outside the site, by the end of this year.