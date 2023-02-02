The health reform continues to seek consensus and polish what will be its presentation in Congress, which will be debated in extraordinary sessions starting next February 6, which is when the body resumes activities. Among the objections received by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, are those of Alejandro Gaviria, her counterpart leader of the education portfolio.

In the midst of a council of ministers, the former Minister of Health, Alejandro Gaviria, officially presented his objections to what is known about the project that continues to receive comments.

The current head of the Ministry of Education listed his comments in a document that was leaked by various Colombian media outlets, such as the newspaper El Tiempo and Revista Cambio.

Alejandro Gaviria believes that it is a mistake to think about eliminating the EPS, since according to him: “The problems of these entities arise from inequality and not from the administrations, so eliminating the EPS does not solve financial unsustainability, corruption and territorial inequalities.” He also added that inequities arise given the gaps between rural and urban areas, so “The proposed reform poses a strange strategy: destroy what works in cities to supposedly fix what doesn’t work in rural areas. Instead of trying to adapt a primary care strategy to the system, the reform tries to adapt the entire system to a primary care strategy. Strange logic,” he said.

In addition to this, Gaviria rebuked the future of the other functions and services that the Health Promoting Entities currently provide, such as home care, pharmaceutical management, coordination and delivery of medicines, control of chronic patients, maternity leave and disabilities. . The reform does not contemplate what will happen to these divisions and in whose hands they will remain, directly affecting the patients who make use of them.

Finally, Minister Alejandro Gaviria expressed his concern about the way in which the project ignores the management of resources around this sector. “Without control of spending, the bankruptcy of the system will be inevitable and accelerated (…) In the proposed scheme, which does not define control of spending and collection, the fiscal impact would be enormous. Spending would multiply and collection could fall substantially. This fiscal contingency could jeopardize the country’s fiscal sustainability,” he said.

Health reform: controversial slides generate criticism of the Minister

One of the reform projects that generates the most expectation in the country is the one advanced by Minister Carolina Corcho regarding the health reform. Herself that during the last hours she has been in trend on account of a controversial presentation, led by Vice Minister Luis Alberto Martínez before the Seventh Commission of Congress, whose slides did not go well and have generated hundreds of criticisms on social networks.

Criticism from Internet users and various opponents of the government of Gustavo Petro have focused on the lack of presentation design and how confusing some of his illustrations are.

One of the political figures who joined the criticism of the health reform slides was the Radical change senator Carlos Fernando Motoa, who through his Twitter account He highlighted the “unprofessionalism” and the “improvisation”.