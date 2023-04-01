Home News Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for EYT members has been announced – Economy News
News

Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for EYT members has been announced – Economy News

by admin
Minister Bilgin announced: The first salary date for EYT members has been announced – Economy News

Vedat Bilgin, Minister of Labor and Social Security, Ülke TVHe made statements in Headlines from Minister Bilgin’s statements are as follows:

We approached these problems with social state policies and social state awareness. There are files to be solved, there is the issue of subcontracted workers, but we will solve it. Türkiye once growing a few from the economy became one. It continued its growth based on industry.

All of these have their sources. Turkey does not have a resource problem. We are planning these. Currently, approximately 1.5 million people have applied. Our colleagues are working extraordinarily to get these 1.5 million people paid. EYT wage earner Textbook We increased the overtime of our staff. In march EYT Everyone who applies for the job will receive their salary in April. Whichever day it is connected, it will receive it in that month. No loss of rights. Secondly, we are accelerating the work with this overtime. Salaries of all applicants will be paid in May. I have to underline that this is an extraordinary work. The average number of our retirees who are paid monthly is around 35 thousand. Currently, the number of completed transactions is 250 thousand. They will receive their salaries on the day they are connected. Our government has allocated the source of this issue. Our EYT membersThose who deserve retirement will receive their salaries and bonuses. We will pay the salaries of all of them in May.

Click for Other Economic News

You may also like

IA, chatGPT blocked by the Privacy Guarantor

Dosquebradas Mayor’s Office responded to the complaint for...

2 million Italians in 2023 — idealista/news

They equalized Turkey in poverty

Confirmed! Falcao and Lorelei will be parents for...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Focuses on Video Conference...

“The strength of the regional system has been...

D1-LONATO / J22: Gbohloe-su vs As Binah, the...

Comptroller’s magnifying glass on resources for $214,870 million...

Municipality of Naples – Unavailability of online service...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy