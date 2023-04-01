Vedat Bilgin, Minister of Labor and Social Security, Ülke TVHe made statements in Headlines from Minister Bilgin’s statements are as follows:

We approached these problems with social state policies and social state awareness. There are files to be solved, there is the issue of subcontracted workers, but we will solve it. Türkiye once growing a few from the economy became one. It continued its growth based on industry.

All of these have their sources. Turkey does not have a resource problem. We are planning these. Currently, approximately 1.5 million people have applied. Our colleagues are working extraordinarily to get these 1.5 million people paid. EYT wage earner Textbook We increased the overtime of our staff. In march EYT Everyone who applies for the job will receive their salary in April. Whichever day it is connected, it will receive it in that month. No loss of rights. Secondly, we are accelerating the work with this overtime. Salaries of all applicants will be paid in May. I have to underline that this is an extraordinary work. The average number of our retirees who are paid monthly is around 35 thousand. Currently, the number of completed transactions is 250 thousand. They will receive their salaries on the day they are connected. Our government has allocated the source of this issue. Our EYT membersThose who deserve retirement will receive their salaries and bonuses. We will pay the salaries of all of them in May.

Click for Other Economic News