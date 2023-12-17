Minister Crevits temporarily stops new intercountry adoptions: “The interests of the child come first”

© BELGIUM

Flemish Minister of Welfare Hilde Crevits (CD&V) decided on Friday not to recognize a new adoption service for the time being. As long as there is no recognized intercountry adoption service, no new mediation procedures can be concluded. The minister is waiting with a new recognition until a decree that should prevent abuses in the future as much as possible has been voted.

Source: BELGA

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM

According to Crevits, the measure gives all those involved the opportunity to organize themselves according to the principles of the new decree. The decision on the recognition of the centralized intercountry adoption service was made by the CD&V minister after the other adoption services filed a complaint against the recognition of Het Klein Mirakel. The advisory committee declared that objection well-founded. The minister is now following that decision, which will result in a new call for a recognized service for intercountry adoption. The Flemish government decided in 2019 to merge the three existing intercountry adoption services into a unified service from 2023.

Current agreements will continue to be finalized and supervised. This also applies to candidate parents who have to reorient themselves to another country of origin. After a screening, cooperation with some countries was stopped. The aftercare of intercountry adoptions will also be continued with the Adoption Support Center and the existing intercountry adoption services.

The minister emphasizes that we have worked hard in recent years with the various partners to implement the necessary changes. “But the problems of the past few months seem to be standing in the way of a smooth restart. The reports we receive worry me,” said Crevits. “Adoptions must be carried out correctly, with the best interests of the child paramount.”

Crevits and the Growing Up Agency have asked Audit Flanders to evaluate the procedure and approach to complaints about intercountry adoption. The screening of countries of origin will also be examined.

Share this: Facebook

X

