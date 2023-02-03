Referring to the health reform proposal promoted by the national government, the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, stated that “destroying the current system is suicide.”

In a four-page document that he shared with the Council of Ministers, Gaviria, who was Minister of Health, expressed his views on the reform.

The official clarified that he is not against the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, much less the government of President Petro.

However, he emphasized that there is no clear diagnosis of the health sector in said project.

For Gaviria, it is necessary to analyze what works and what does not; evaluate installed capacities, never start from scratch, as well as territorial realities, which is not contemplated in the project.

The critics

In the document presented to the Ministers, Gaviria criticized the proposal for single payers and described the experience as “disastrous.”

In this regard, he recalled what has already been experienced with Social Security, the operation of cartels such as hemophilia or HIV, the Fosyga recoveries to care for the displaced in 2001, and the payments by Health Secretariats for NON-POS services of the subsidized regime.

According to the Minister, the reform insinuates that most of the problems are in the private administration of the system and not in the public one, as if eliminating the EPS would solve the problems of financial unsustainability, corruption and territorial inequality.

He also indicated that the problems of public hospitals are not solved by changing the payer or the payment mechanism.

He made reference to the fact that there are gaps between rural and urban care, but that the reform plans to destroy what works in cities to fix what does not work in the countryside, adapting the entire system to a primary care strategy.

He stressed that today almost all households are financially protected and that Colombia has good hospitals and the private ones serve people from all strata, while the management of chronic diseases is exemplary.

Photo: Pixabay

